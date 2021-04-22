It was back to winter again this last week.
The Smugglers Notch Road opened up at the beginning of last week and then closed again at the end of the week due to the snow. That’s springtime in Vermont. Hopefully, next week we’ll see summer weather again.
My daffodils are all in bloom. The cooler weather doesn’t seem to be bothering them too much. I also saw my first robin last week. Other people in the area have seen them already, but this was my first one.
Julia and Mike Anderson and their dog, Sadie, are staying at Merilyn Clinger’s while their kitchen is being renovated.
Brent and Janice Lafountain celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 17 with their family. Congratulations!
On Tuesday, April 13, I made an apple pie for Craig and Debbie Johnston for a retirement gift. I delivered it to them Wednesday afternoon. Also I made a custard pie for Steve and the crust for a lemon meringue pie that I finished making on Friday. This pie was for Robin, whose name I picked at church. I delivered the lemon pie late Friday afternoon.
Also on Tuesday, I made a chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting that was served at a small group meeting at our house on Wednesday. The cake was for Martha Leonard’s birthday, which was on Wednesday.
•••
Two years ago I noticed the siding on our addition was bulging out at the bottom. I had it looked at that year but the contractor was too busy to fix it. The next year I had someone else look at it. He thought the same as the first contractor, that it wasn’t a big problem.
A couple of weeks later he came to fix it but when he took the siding off on the bottom of the addition he found that the boards were rotten. The job was too big for him to do alone and the company he works for was already booked up for the summer and so was everyone else.
Last week I went to get my vacuum cleaner, which is located near our side door in the addition. When I did, I noticed a good size hole under the door. The boards had rotted that much. We called a contractor and left a message on his answering machine. When he called back we told him what had been happening. He is planning on coming on Tuesday of this week.
If he doesn’t have time to finish the whole job another contractor said he would come to finish it. The walls inside of the addition are also cracking and need to be fixed too. I’ll be glad when it is all done. These contractors saying they will come this week is an answer to my prayers. Praise the Lord!
On Sunday our family didn’t meet as usual for our noon meal. Rhoda and Paul had a barbecue at their house with some other people, who could only get together with them on Sunday. Rhoda said they cooked burgers and steaks on their grill. The rest of us ate at our own homes. I was gearing up for next Sunday, when our meal will be at our house and it will be a celebration for our granddaughter, Mackenzie, who will be turning 7 years old.
The Community Prayer Event 2.0 meets Friday, May 7, 6 p.m., at Teen Challenge in Johnson, after having a year off due to COVID-19.
A happy birthday goes to Mackenzie Davis on April 27.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.