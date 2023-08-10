I’ve noticed that it is getting darker earlier now days. Around 8 p.m. it starts to get dark out. It is also getting cooler at night, which has changed some leaves to red and orange. As we were traveling to my family reunion to Lake Eden on Sunday, I noticed a few leaves have turned. Fall is coming!
Last week I mentioned Edna and Dereck Lafountain’s house is being painted. This week Mark and Jenn have started painting their house. It’s going to be pretty when it is done. It will be dark blue trimmed with white.
Dereck and Edna went to a jam at the Boy Scouts Camp at Lake Eden on Friday. Edna said that it was very well attended.
On Sunday, they went to a gender reveal party. Devin and Brittany Lafountain are expecting a baby boy in December, Dereck and Edna’s great grandson. Congratulations to all of you.
After taking my news over to Stowe Reporter on July 31, Steve and I headed to Greensboro Nursing Home to pick up a shirt of his that they had found. I couldn’t believe all the destruction the flood had done in the Hardwick area. The roads were especially hit and so was the motel on Route 15 as you head out of town. One never knows when disaster will hit.
On Thursday we went to two carpet stores to find the right carpet for our downstairs bedroom, which we’ve been working on for three years. I finally decided on one and it will be installed on Aug. 29. Finally! I have three weeks to get all my stuff out of that room, get the old rug pulled up and taken out and the rest of the walls and ceiling painted. I have people who have offered to help, for which I am grateful. I’m so excited to have the finishing of this room in sight.
While we were in Burlington, we decided to pick up something to eat at Burger King and take it to Perkins Pier to eat in our car. We used to do this during the pandemic. The water was choppy, but some people were out in their boats. As we ate, we watched a storm across the lake move south. We heard some thunder and got a few raindrops, but the storm didn’t come to Burlington, at least not while we were sitting there.
Then we went to visit my sister, Norma, and brought her a belated birthday present.
I still do not have internet. After my third call to Consolidated Communications, they told me that a tech person would be coming to our house on Friday. I stayed home all day for them to arrive, but they never showed up. I called again and was told they had too many places to go to on Friday, so they had to reschedule my appointment to Monday. Hopefully they will show up.
It was the Titus family reunion on Saturday. It was held at the D.A.R. State Park in Addison. It was a small crowd this year, with about 40 attendees. It was a beautiful day. It was a good time to reconnect with relatives that we only see once a year. Next year it is going to be in Reading.
On Sunday after church, we went up to Bruce’s camp on Lake Eden to have our Sunday meal together. On our way there a bear ran across the road in front of us. It was a good-sized bear. I was told that there are a lot of bears in the area right now.
We had a very relaxing afternoon. Mark’s kids played in the water. They went swimming for a while, did some fishing and went kayaking. They had a great time. I had a wonderful time watching them.
Happy birthday to Devin Lafountain on Aug. 16 and to Merilyn Clinger on Aug.18. Happy anniversary to Roy and Trista Hutchins on Aug.14. Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
