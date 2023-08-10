I’ve noticed that it is getting darker earlier now days. Around 8 p.m. it starts to get dark out. It is also getting cooler at night, which has changed some leaves to red and orange. As we were traveling to my family reunion to Lake Eden on Sunday, I noticed a few leaves have turned. Fall is coming!

Last week I mentioned Edna and Dereck Lafountain’s house is being painted. This week Mark and Jenn have started painting their house. It’s going to be pretty when it is done. It will be dark blue trimmed with white.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.