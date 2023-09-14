Our warm summer weather ended Saturday evening. Temperatures were in the 60s for most of the day on Sunday. Toward evening it started to rain. Is this the end of our warm days? Only time will tell.
The beginning of the week it was hot and humid. Burlington had three consecutive days of 90-degree weather. We reached 90 degrees one day.
Monday was one of those days. I headed to Burlington to look for a mattress. At least it was cool in the stores. I went to a few stores, but I couldn't make up my mind.
Fred’s Energy came on Wednesday and hooked up our Rinnai heater. It was also pie-making day. I made an apple, a raspberry and two lemon meringue pies. I gave them all away except for one of the lemon pies. I took a piece of this one up to Steve on Thursday.
I had to have my blood drawn up at Copley on Thursday. This was in preparation for my yearly physical. After the blood was drawn, I went upstairs in the hospital to visit Steve. We ate lunch together and ate our pie for dessert. At 2 p.m. I left and headed to Burlington. I delivered the other lemon meringue to a person in Essex Junction. On the way down, I ran into a thunderstorm in Underhill. The sky was black and ugly. The wind started to pick up and then it poured. It was hard to see to drive so I pulled over into the Jericho post office parking lot. I waited 24 minutes before it let up enough to drive. There was also a lot of lightning.
After I delivered the pie, I went to take another look at the mattresses in one store. I decided on one. It had to be ordered and will be here in several weeks.
Helen McEroy took Merilyn Clinger to a Daughters of the American Revolution convention in Burlington on Saturday.
While visiting Steve, I found out that he had x-rays of his pelvis that morning. The nurse came in after lunch and told Steve he could now put weight on his left leg if he could tolerate it. The bones he broke are pretty much healed. They got him up and he took off walking down the hall. He did well. He also practiced going up one step and back down.
I worked on our downstairs bedroom for a little while on Friday. I also made some gluten-free chocolate chip muffins to take to a ladies breakfast, which I went to on Saturday at our church. Afterwards I came home and got some things together to take up to Steve. Steve’s social worker, nurse and physical therapist at the hospital said Steve could be discharged on Saturday. Praise the Lord!
Now that Steve is home, we are sleeping back in the living room on our couch bed. We can’t move into our new bedroom downstairs until our mattress arrives. At least the bedroom is almost done.
After supper on Saturday, I made chocolate mud bars for dessert. Our Sunday family meal was at our house, but Mark brought the food except for the dessert. I enjoy having my family come together for our meal every Sunday. I hope we can continue it for many years to come even though some of our family has moved away, like our daughter in Kentucky, a grandson in New York and a granddaughter in Tennessee.
A happy birthday to Michael Lanphear on Sept. 15, to Laura Miller on Sept. 18 and to Lucille Tilton on Sept. 20.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
