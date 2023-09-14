Our warm summer weather ended Saturday evening. Temperatures were in the 60s for most of the day on Sunday. Toward evening it started to rain. Is this the end of our warm days? Only time will tell.

The beginning of the week it was hot and humid. Burlington had three consecutive days of 90-degree weather. We reached 90 degrees one day.

