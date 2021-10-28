The weather is beginning to get chillier out. Temperatures were in the 50s last week and it stayed in the 40s on Sunday. Brrrr! On Saturday I put our flannel sheets on the bed. I added a blanket to the bed. It’s that time of year.
On Monday I was still having a bad sinus headache, so I made an appointment with my doctor to see if I had a sinus infection. While I was there my doctor tested me for COVID and I tested positive for it. The rest of the week Steve and I were quarantined at home. I’m glad I cooked and baked a lot of food the week before last week. I had a lot of leftovers to last me most of the week. Some people from our church brought us meals by the end of the week. I am so thankful for their love and kindness.
On Wednesday Steve went to be tested for COVID. He tested positive too. It hit Steve a little differently than me. It bothered Steve’s mind and his balance. By Saturday he didn’t even know who I was. He asked me to call 911. The ambulance came and Steve left for Copley Hospital. Of course, I couldn’t go with him. I talked to him on the phone Sunday night. He sounded a little better. He’ll probably stay there a few more days so he can rest and get over this terrible disease.
Friday night Steve and I went down to the Fanny Allen Hospital to have a COVID infusion. This is where you have antibodies put into your veins to help you feel better. I’m not sure how much it is working. Time will tell.
I feel bad that my grandkids are missing a week and a half of school because I took care of them but at the time, I didn’t know I had COVID. I wasn’t even feeling sick that day. They were tested and it came up negative for all of them. Praise the Lord.
I had to change the day I was going to have my snow tires put on our car. It was scheduled for last Thursday, Oct. 21. It is now rescheduled for this Thursday, Oct. 28. My time of being quarantined will be over on Tuesday.
The trunk or treat event at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24, was cancelled due to several cases of COVID in the community and the surrounding area. The church itself has gone to video services through October. We should be back to regular services in November.
Trick or treating at the town library on Sunday, Oct. 31, is still on from 4-6 p.m.
A happy birthday to Meagan Towle and Cindy Dezotelle, both on Oct. 31, and Brenda Slate on Nov. 5.
Have a great week everyone and I suggest wearing masks in stores again and washing your hands often to play it safe. I don’t know where I contacted the virus, but I think it was in a store somewhere.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
