We got some much-needed rain last week. On Tuesday it rained much of the afternoon and evening — about two inches, I think. Other places got a lot more. Fortunately, there was no flooding anywhere. We got some good rain showers on Sunday too.
Last week also posted temperatures in the 30s. I’m glad it didn’t dip to 32 degrees as I want my garden to grow a little longer. But it’s getting awfully close to a frost. Living near the river keeps things a little warmer, at least until the river water turns cold. The warm river and the cool air create some good fog in the mornings.
•••
Several things are being planned at the library for October. There will be a pumpkin carving on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sounds like fun. More details will follow.
Prime Timers from our church met Wednesday at Merilyn Clinger’s house. There were seven of us. As usual we had a good time of fellowship and shared a delicious meal. I made scalloped potatoes with ham and an apple fritter cake.
I was asked three weeks ago if I would tell my life story and testimony at the ladies breakfast at our church on Saturday, Sept. 17. I kept going over in my mind everything that has happened to me and a little about my family. I had a wonderful time reminiscing. I cried and laughed at the good times and the hard times. Then I realized I only had one week left before I would speak, and I hadn’t written down anything.
When I finally finished writing it down, it was 34 pages! “Oh, dear, I think it was way too long,” I thought to myself. I went back through it after the Bible study that night to see if I could shorten it. But I hated to leave out any of the things I had written about. The things I wrote down were all things that made me the person I am today.
Saturday morning dawned. I got up early and made a quiche for the breakfast. I got ready while it cooked and then left for church. Bruce stopped by our house to check on Steve. I was nervous about speaking because I knew it was too long and I didn’t know what to do about it. I didn’t need to worry because the Lord worked it all out. I had gone through 21 pages of my notes when the leader, Martha, stood up and said that she was sorry to stop me, but some people had to leave. Someone asked if I could come back another time to finish my story. So, I guess I’ll be speaking again to tell the rest of the story whenever they ask me to.
•••
I did find out that one of the ladies at the breakfast was one of my students at Lamoille Union High School when I taught home economics many years ago. I taught so many students during my years that I don’t remember very many of them unless they gave me a lot of trouble. I didn’t remember this lady so that means she was a good student.
After I got home from the breakfast on Saturday, I picked up Monty, our grandson, and we headed to Burlington to celebrate his birthday. We went to a Chinese restaurant in Essex for lunch, and then to a toy store near L.L. Bean at Taft’s Corners. Then we went to the mall where I bought him some clothes and sneakers. To top it off we went to Zachary’s Pizza on Williston Road for supper. They have an arcade, so we played some games for fun and collected our prizes.
When I got home, I made two no-bake cheesecakes for our meal on Sunday and then I went to bed.
Our Sunday meal was Monty’s birthday meal. He wanted green bean casserole and hot dogs. I added French fries to go with it. Dessert was cheesecake and ice cream. It was a good day despite the rain. Happy birthday, Monty!
As the acorns fall off the trees in our son’s yard the chipmunks and squirrels have been busy picking them up and storing them. Jenn said they have been running back and forth across Route 109 every day. Animals know when it is time to get ready for winter.
Our oil furnace has been running a lot this past week. They brought some oil to fill up our tank one day last week. I hated to look at the bill. It was bad but I’ve seen it worse. Good thing we have wood to burn when it gets really cold.
A happy birthday to Leah Chase and Montgomery Davis, both on Sept. 23, to Lois Williams on Sept. 24 and to Chrissy Wade on Sept. 25.
A happy anniversary to Arthur and Lucille Tilton on Sept. 27.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
