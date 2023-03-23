The nor’easter developed and spread up our way. We weren’t supposed to get much of it, but we did. There was at least a foot of wet, heavy snow on my car. Our son, Mark, plowed most of our driveway but I had to shovel a little bit in front of our car and the sidewalk.
The skiers and snowmobilers were quite happy with the snow. It was quite windy on Sunday, and it was cold out, highs were in the 20s.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain headed to Burlington on Tuesday in the snowstorm. Dereck had some test for the next two days at the medical center. They stayed at Hope Lodge, so they didn’t have to come home until the storm was over.
Sugarmakers were boiling sap last week off and on. It is supposed to be warmer this week, highs in the 40s. After a little rest on Sunday, the sap will start running again this week.
Our new microwave arrived on Monday. The place where we bought it delivered it, installed it and took away our old one. It’s so good to have a microwave again.
The snowstorm hit Tuesday and lasted until Thursday. Steve and I went to Morrisville that day to get a few groceries. We had been home all week because of the storm and it was good to get outside for a little while.
My cough is finally almost gone. I’ve talked to several people who have had a cold and then they got a cough that lasted for weeks like mine did.
I worked on paperwork all afternoon on Friday, and it was back to cooking on Saturday. I made two pies, a blueberry pie for a belated birthday gift for Lorenda Dunham and a custard pie for Steve. I also made a brownie mocha trifle for our dinner on Sunday.
At 5:30 p.m., Steve and I went to an adult game night at our church. The theme for the night was Irish food. One person brought corned beef and cabbage. I brought a pistachio lush dessert. I don’t know if it is Irish, but it was green. Everyone enjoyed the meal and had fun playing table games afterward.
After church on Sunday, Steve and I went over to Paul and Rhoda’s house for our Sunday family meal. Rhoda had corn beef and cabbage too. It was delicious. I brought the brownie mocha trifle and what was left of the pistachio lush dessert.
Here’s a reminder of the King Me Band that will be at the Waterville Town Hall on Saturday, March 25, as a fundraiser for the sixth-grade trip. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the band will start playing at 7 p.m. There will be a $10 admission fee. Children 12 and under are free.
Happy birthday to Jedediah Wade on March 24, Noah Costa on March 25, Nick and Nate Lynch, both on March 26, Logan Manchester on March 27, Leona Eldred on March 28, Katie Nielson on March 29, and Kimberly Mann, Alyssa Mann and Annie Wells whose birthdays are the last week of March.
Have a great week everyone. Watch out for the frost heaves and the potholes that are beginning to come out on the roads.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
