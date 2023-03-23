The nor’easter developed and spread up our way. We weren’t supposed to get much of it, but we did. There was at least a foot of wet, heavy snow on my car. Our son, Mark, plowed most of our driveway but I had to shovel a little bit in front of our car and the sidewalk.

The skiers and snowmobilers were quite happy with the snow. It was quite windy on Sunday, and it was cold out, highs were in the 20s.

