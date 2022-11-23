Cold temperatures and snow moved into Vermont this last week. We got 2-3 inches of snow on Wednesday before snow flurries came through on Thursday and Friday, bringing temperatures in the 30s during the week in the 20s overnight. Some of the ski areas are opening this week and the Smugglers Notch Road is now officially closed.
Some people have their Christmas lights up already, but I always wait until after Thanksgiving.
The fresh snow helps deer hunters with tracking and following people got deer this last week: Moriah Earle, 155 pounds, 3 points; Tyler Machia, 140 pounds, 6 points; Stacey Chase, 117 pounds, 2 points; Michael Lanphear, 158 pounds, 4 points; Corey Barry, 153 pounds, 7 points; Dan Myers, 188 pounds, 8 points; Henry Manchester, 202 pounds, 8 points; and Brian Towle, 138 pounds 3 points. Congratulations to all.
Save the dates for two events in December held at the Country Church in Waterville. There will be a country Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. with Edna Lafountain and fellow folk musicians playing Christmas favorites, holiday songs and carols. Admission is free.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a Christmas market by local vendors. Come shop for holiday crafts including artwork, jewelry, coffee and bakery goods, bath and body products, farm products and maple syrup.
•••
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went up to the music jam in Lowell last Wednesday. Edna said that Route 109 and Route 100 weren’t plowed yet, but they made it safely. The roads were better on the way home.
On Monday, I decided it was time for the flannel sheets on our bed, I also added two more blankets so, in all, we have flannel sheets, four blankets and ten a comforter on our bed and a blanket folded in half at our feet. We have no heat upstairs, so we need all these layers. Temperatures are supposed to get down into the teens tonight. I got the bed changed just in time.
Except for getting groceries, Steve and I spent most of last week at home. I went to a couple stores here in Lamoille County to look for Christmas presents on Tuesday, though I haven’t bought a few very many yet. I’ll buy most of my presents this year in Lamoille County.
•••
On Saturday, I went to the ladies breakfast at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. As the guest speaker, I gave the second part of my life story. Afterward, Martha and I went to an estate sale in Stowe from my cousin, Mamie Sweetser. Mamie loved to collect things. It was sad for me to see her things sold off and I know it’s hard for the immediate family to see it go. My heart goes out to you all.
Our Sunday family meal was at our house this week. We had taco salad for the main course and strawberry shortcake for dessert.
Just as we finished our meal, the electricity went out. That was about 3:30 p.m. It is now about 5:20 p.m. and they are still out. I called the co-op and they said the lights were out in Belvidere, Waterville and Cambridge.
Just a reminder that the Eames Brothers Band concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the town hall is approaching. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the Waterville/Belvidere sixth graders. Admission is $10 for adults, kids age 12 and under are free. There will be food and baked goods available. You’ll also have a chance to win $1,000 gift card, a cord of wood, a youth season pass to Smuggs and other prizes.
A happy birthday goes to Shirley McLure, Jason Wade and Seth Costa on Nov. 25, to Brenda Davis Nov. 26, to Patricia Ingalls Nov. 28, to Jacob Koonz and Brandon Nielson, both on Nov. 30, and to Donald Lynch on Dec. 1.
Have a great week everyone and Happy Thanksgiving.
— Susan Davis, (802) 644-5111
