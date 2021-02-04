The cold weather stayed with us for most of last week. Saturday evening when I went to bed the temperature outside was -10 degrees. Brrrr! I was glad I was inside where it was warm.
Our condolences goes out to the family of Carrie Baker, who passed away this past week. Carrie fought a good fight against the cancer but in the end the cancer won. She will be remembered and missed by many.
Not much was going on in town last week. Everyone seemed to stay inside where it was warm, or at least people my age did. I wanted to stay inside but I had to go out for one thing or another every day last week.
It started with Monday when I had to go up to Copley Hospital to have my blood drawn for an upcoming test. While I was up there I got a few items at the grocery store. Then I was able to come home and stay inside the rest of the day.
I had my hair cut on Tuesday. Not a good idea when it is cold out but it was getting too long and it wouldn’t behave. It feels so much better now.
•••
I headed to Burlington Hospital on Wednesday for a CT scan to see if my cancer is still gone. They called our house before I got home and told my husband that my cancer is still gone. Praise the Lord! After my test I went shopping and then came home in time to prepare supper.
It was back to Morrisville on Thursday. I had to pick up some medicine and get a few more groceries.
On Friday, Martha Leonard called and asked me if I wanted to go down to Essex with her to a store that is going out of business. So the two of us and Steve went down to the sale. I purchased three things and Martha got a couple of things. I also went to the gluten-free bakery where I got a few things. We had a good time.
The day turned out completely different from what I had planned but it was a good day. Sometimes we need a change in our schedule to help a friend or to cheer someone up. It helps you as well as them.
•••
We ate at Mark and Jenn’s house on Sunday for our noon family meal. It was their turn to cook. We had tater tots, hamburgers and hot dogs. I made strawberry shortcake for dessert.
I hope this coming week I will be able to stay home and get some work done. One day last week I started cleaning the upstairs bathroom. I got the tub thoroughly cleaned. Now I need time to finish the rest of the bathroom. With a snowstorm coming this week I’ll probably stay at home.
A happy birthday goes to Nick Burt on Feb. 5, Sharon Manchester and Dondi Lafountain on Feb. 6, Jean Manchester Hook on Feb. 7, and Rhoda McLure on Feb. 8.
Have a great week everyone. Drive safely on the snow covered roads this week.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
