The weather was rather chilly all last week. Temperatures stayed mostly in the 40s with some days in the 30s. Brrr! We even had some snowflakes in the air one day. The tops of the mountains got some measurable snow. It’s too early for snow down here in the valleys. I’m not ready for it.
It was only 27 degrees on Halloween night. I took our two grandchildren, Monty and Mackenzie, trick-or-treating. It was cold out but I kept the car running as we went to each house so we could get warmed up when we got back into the car. No one came to our house except for our grandkids.
I only saw one other car going around to houses. Edna said she only had a few kids come to her house. It was pretty quiet here in Waterville. I think most of the kids went down to Jeffersonville for their Halloween celebration or because of the coronavirus they just stayed at home.
I made chocolate chip cookies instead of buying a lot of candy this year. I put two cookies plus a Reese’s peanut butter cup into a baggie to give out. I only made up 10 bags, which is what I ended up with at the end of the day.
•••
It was my week to have the Sunday meal. We had sweet and sour meatballs, rice and broccoli for the main course and chocolate chip cookies and ice cream for dessert. I gave everyone a Halloween treat bag when they left. Paul brought their dog, Mason, to our house Sunday for our meal together. Our kitten wasn’t too sure about him. He was quite curious about this dog in her house. He kept going up to him and sniffing him. Mason just looked at the kitten.
•••
One day last week Merilyn Clinger went down to her sister Jean’s house in Hudson, N.H. From there Jean, Linda Ellis and Merilyn went to Gloucester, Mass., to visit Lois Williams, who turned 94 last week. They helped her celebrate her birthday while they were there.
•••
Steve got his flu shot on Friday. I was supposed to get my flu shot that day but they wanted me to check with my gastroenterologist to see if it was all right to have the flu shot with the medicine I am now taking by infusion. I called my doctor and got the OK so now I have it rescheduled for Monday. Have you had your flu shot yet?
Thursday I spent the whole day making pies. I made four pies — two pumpkin, one apple and one lemon meringue. On Friday I gave one of the pumpkin pies to Bruce, Steve’s brother, for his birthday, one pumpkin pie to our pastor for his birthday and the apple one to Rhoda Mingledorff. Her name was drawn at our church for reading a missionary book. The lemon meringue pie was for Steve.
It was too cold to wash windows this last week but this week it is supposed to be a little warmer so I hope to get them done.
Steve and I dropped our election ballots off at the town clerk’s office last week. I hope you were able to vote either by mail-in ballot or you can still go to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
•••
Our condolences goes to the family of Martha Whiting who passed away in her sleep Friday night. Martha’s husband, Bob, passed away about five weeks ago. When our daughter, Ruth, and our granddaughter, Brittany, went to Houghton College, Steve and I used to stay at the Whiting’s, who lived about five miles from the college, when we helped the girls move into their dorms. We enjoyed their fellowship and hospitality very much. We will miss them. They were wonderful people.
A happy birthday goes to Chrissy Wade on Nov. 7, to Lorraine Simays and Charles Blurt on Nov. 8 and to Marlene Tobin on Nov. 10.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
