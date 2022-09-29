Fall has officially arrived. It arrived Thursday evening and the temperatures certainly felt like it, about 38 degrees one night and only in the lower 60s and upper 50s during the day. The leaves are beginning to fall off the tree next to our house. It’s beginning to look like fall too.
John Clinger has been visiting his mother, Merilyn, for the past week. He took her out to eat one night for her birthday. Merilyn went to Laurel and James Gamble’s vow renewal on Saturday at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain had a great granddaughter born on Thursday, Sept. 22. Her name is Annika Opal Lafountain.
Congratulations!
Arthur and Lucille Tilton had a grandson born this past week too. His name is Oliver James. Another congratulations!
There have been a lot of babies being born lately. I hope this isn’t contagious!
•••
Dereck and Edna went to the chicken pie supper in Eden on Saturday. Edna helped play some of the music in the tribute to Elvis concert that followed the supper. She said it was a lot of fun. The place was almost full for the supper.
There will be an outdoor movie shown on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Waterville library at dusk. The movie is “Encanto.” The rain date is Saturday, Oct. 1.
The parents of the Waterville Elementary sixth graders are having a pumpkin yard sale at the town hall on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be pumpkins, vendors, baked goods and much more.
•••
On Monday I made supper for a lady from our church who has been recovering from shoulder surgery. I made her and her husband macaroni and cheese and zucchini bread. After I dropped off the food Steve and I went to Copley Hospital where I had my blood drawn. It was an awful day to be out driving. It poured, and I was glad when we got home.
Our granddaughter, Mackenzie, came up to our house Tuesday afternoon for a little while. She did some painting and then played some video games on my iPad. I always like having my grandkids come to visit.
Steve and I went to a corn roast Saturday night at David and Melissa Greene’s house in North Wolcott. This was an adult activity with our church. We picked up Martha Leonard on the way. I love the taste of corn roasted in a bed of hot coals. Everyone brought food to share. Everyone had a great time. Dave always finishes the evening with a huge bonfire. It was spectacular, and it also warmed everyone up. It was quite cool out that evening, about 45 degrees.
Our family didn’t meet for a Sunday meal this last week. Steve and I stayed after church for a planning meeting. Mark picked up his kids after church so we could stay for the meeting.
I picked some more vegetables from my garden this last week. I picked one cucumber, a zucchini and three summer squashes. There are a couple more cucumbers, two pumpkins that are almost ready to pick, and I noticed one winter squash.
On Friday Steve and I went up to the Waterville Elementary School to have lunch with our grandkids. It was grandparents’ day at the school. Monty ate with us. Several grandparents came to the luncheon.
A happy birthday to Sarah Manchester Collins on Oct. 5, and a belated happy birthday to Kathryn Churchill on Sept. 26.
Have a great week everyone. Enjoy the colors as the leaves start to turn.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
