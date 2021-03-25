Sunday was a beautiful day, temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine. One couple from town went for a ride and had a picnic this nice day.
The sap was running this weekend and sugarmakers were boiling. I hope the nights will be below freezing this coming week to keep sugaring going. We need a few cold days after this warm spell to help.
Our granddaughter, Brittany, came home for a short visit this last weekend. She wanted to see her other grandfather, who was in the hospital. Seeing that she has had her two COVID shots she was able to visit him.
Brittany had her dog, Dolly, with her. My cat wanted to play with her but she wasn’t interested until Sunday morning. Then they had a good time chasing each other. Brittany left to go back to Maine Sunday afternoon after we had our Sunday meal. I think my cat misses Dolly. But I’m not going to get another cat or a dog for him to play with. I might consider getting a playmate for my cat if I wasn’t allergic to them. I’m having a hard time keeping one cat!
•••
March 15 was a busy day for us. We got up early and had our breakfast before the co-op shut off our electricity. They were replacing a pole across the street from our house. They were supposed to have come the week before. They came, did some work and then left. They never shut off the electricity that day.
They never showed up. It was very cold out that morning. They finally put the new pole in place on Wednesday but it took them all morning. Again they never turned off the electricity. They rescheduled a third time for this Monday, March 22.
I don’t mind the rescheduling of the outage as long as I am notified of the change. My husband and I are not young anymore so we need heat in the house when it is cold out. So on the coldest morning that we were supposed to have had a power outage, I called Steve’s brother to come to build a fire in our furnace.
When they never showed up, Bruce didn’t have to come to build the fire but we didn’t know they weren’t coming until later in the day. What a waste of Bruce’s time but we did enjoy the warmth of the fire.
•••
Paul turned in one of his coupons last week for a pie. He wanted an apple pie, which he gave to his mother. I made that pie on Tuesday. On Friday I made a gluten-free apple pie for Brittany when she came to visit.
I finally finished my yearly newsletter that I send to 30 friends and relatives of ours. I had the letter run off and now I’m putting them into my Christmas cards that were supposed to be sent before now. The earliest I’ve sent my Christmas cards was a week after Christmas and the latest was in July, which was really late. The people seem to enjoy getting it no matter when I send it out.
Our Sunday meal this week was held at Shirley McLure’s house. It was Rhoda’s turn to make the meal. Rhoda made two different kinds of lasagnas. I don’t remember the names of them but they were very good. I brought a chocolate cake with whip cream for dessert. Mark and his family didn’t come because he was helping Bruce to boil sap.
I saw a red cardinal and his mate at our bird feeder this last week. What a beautiful sight. As the weather warms up we need to think about taking down our bird feeders so that the bears won’t get in them.
A happy birthday goes to Nick Lynch and Nate Lynch on March 26, Logan Manchester on March 27 and Leona Eldred on March 28.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
