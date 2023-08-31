Eighty people showed up at the Waterville library on Saturday, Aug. 26, to see the live owls presented by the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. I hear that it was a very informative presentation. Everyone enjoyed it. 

George Manchester and his daughter, Morgan, from Pennsylvania, came for a visit last Wednesday. They left to return home on Sunday. George stayed at Rhoda and Dale Mingledorff's house and Morgan stayed at Sara Collins’ house.

