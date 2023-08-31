Eighty people showed up at the Waterville library on Saturday, Aug. 26, to see the live owls presented by the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. I hear that it was a very informative presentation. Everyone enjoyed it.
George Manchester and his daughter, Morgan, from Pennsylvania, came for a visit last Wednesday. They left to return home on Sunday. George stayed at Rhoda and Dale Mingledorff's house and Morgan stayed at Sara Collins’ house.
There was also a family birthday party at Ralph Barry’s house on Saturday. A number of birthdays in the Lafountain and Barry families are in August so they celebrated them altogether.
•••
Just a reminder that the Waterville Country Church will be hosting a patriotic concert on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 2-3:30 p.m. Edna Lafountain and her talented group of country musicians will provide the music. Light refreshments will be served. Come and join us in celebrating Labor Day weekend and the changing seasons.
Last Wednesday, I went to Burlington to look at mattresses and chairs. One of our chairs in the living room is broken and should be replaced. I didn’t really find any I liked or any I could afford. I also need a new mattress for our bed downstairs. Hopefully I'll find one during the Labor Day sales.
I also went to Lowe’s, where I purchased a fluorescent light bulb for a ceiling light in our room we are renovating. I then ate supper at the China Buffet and then on to visit my sister, Norma.
I took my daughter-in-law, Jenn, and my three grandkids, Monty, Mackenzie and Winston, to the Maple Street Park and Swimming Pool in Essex Junction on Thursday last week. The kids had fun playing on the playground and then swimming in the pool. I went into the water up to my knees but it was way too cold for me. I didn’t go in any further. We ate lunch at McDonalds and on the way home we stopped at McDonalds again for a creemee. Mackenzie had a strawberry milkshake instead.
Mackenzie’s friend was also at the pool on Thursday. She lives here in Waterville. Who would have thought that two friends would meet at a pool in Essex without telling each other that they were going there!
On Saturday, Martha Leonard, Donna Mead and I went to a tag sale at a barn in Underhill. We also went to a couple of garage sales. I found a few items that I purchased. When I got home, I was tired. I sat down in my chair and fell asleep for about three hours.
I woke up early on Sunday. I was going to church in Eden where my son-in-law, Paul, was in charge of the service. Rhoda, our daughter, sang a special and then led the congregation in a song. I played the piano for that song. Paul gave the sermon.
After the service, I drove back to our church in Johnson. Teen Challenge was at our church that morning. I got back just in time to hear them. After the service we had a cookout on the lawn of the church. I had made my blueberry Jell-O salad Saturday night for the cookout. Everything was delicious. The Eden church had a cookout too. I guess it was the day for cookouts.
Afterward, I went up to the hospital to visit Steve. He seems to be doing better. He got the cast off his hand on Thursday so now he can eat with his right hand again. Physical therapy has been coming in to help him everyday to get him back on his feet and to get him walking again. It’s a slow process. It will take some time.
Lamoille Home Health & Hospice is offering hospice volunteer training. Are you looking for a rewarding experience? Consider becoming a hospice volunteer. This is an opportunity to serve the people within Lamoille County who are receiving hospice care. These volunteers provide much needed comfort to those receiving hospice care and respite to the families and caregivers.
The training starts Sept. 7 and continues each Tuesday and Thursday evening from 5:30-8 p.m. through Sept. 28. Training is held at Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville. Please contact Charlene at 802-888-4651 or at ccamire@lhha.org for more information. Register today. Training is free, but space is limited.
If you have some hazardous waste items to get rid of, then mark your calendar for Sept. 9. They will be collecting the items at Lamoille Union High School from 9 a.m.-noon. Each household will be charged $10. Cash and local checks are accepted.
Paint is limited to 10 gallons per household and containers will not be returned. Acceptable items include: aerosols, automotive products, fertilizers, gasoline/kerosene, household cleaners, paint, paint thinners, pesticides/insecticides, pool/hobby chemicals, thermostats and thermometers, and waste oil and filters.
Items not accepted include: asbestos, batteries, electronic waste, empty containers, explosives, ammunition/fireworks, fluorescent bulbs, medication and medical waste, radioactive materials, propane tanks, tires, and vaping devices.
If you have any questions visit LRSWMD.org/hazardous-waste or call 802-888-7317.
A Happy Anniversary goes to Dereck and Amy Lafountain on Sept. 7.
Have a great week everyone and have a wonderful Labor Day weekend. Be safe.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
