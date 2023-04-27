This past week temperatures have been a little cooler than the week before. Sunday, it rained off and on all day with temperatures in the 40s. It was a good day to take a nap or read a book. The rain is helping the grass to come up. It looks so green and beautiful. The buds on the trees are coming out too. Before we know it, the leaves will be out.
I noticed this week that the road through the covered bridge in Cambridge Junction is now open. Creemee signs are up at several places and the ice has gone out of Joe’s Pond in West Danville this past week. All these things are signs of spring even though it didn’t feel like it. I wonder when Route 108 through Smugglers Notch will be open. There is still a lot of snow left up there.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Monday afternoon. He had a doctor’s appointment. Afterwards we went to a couple of stores and then we headed to Fairfax where we ate supper at Erica’s Restaurant.
Tuesday was spent cooking for Prime Timers. I made a pecan cream pie for dessert and scalloped potatoes with ham to share at the noon meal.
Prime Timers, the senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, met at Merilyn Clinger’s house on Wednesday. We had a lot of food to share that day. Everything was delicious. There were eight of us present.
It was back to baking on Thursday. I made two pies, a raspberry pie and a lemon meringue pie, and I made a crust which I’ll fill later. That night, I delivered the raspberry pie to the person who does our taxes. On Friday, the lemon meringue pie went to Rhoda Mingledorff, whose name I drew at church.
It was off to Burlington again on Saturday. I took our granddaughter, Mackenzie, out for her birthday. We started off by having her nails done. Then we did some shopping, ate lunch at Zachary’s Pizza and did some more shopping. We ate supper at the The Grand Buffet, in Essex Junction before heading home.
After I got home, I made Mackenzie’s birthday cake which we’ll have on Sunday.
Mark’s family came up to our house for the family meal, which was also a celebration of Mackenzie’s birthday. I finished decorating the cake after church. We had pizza with cake and ice cream for dessert.
Rhoda Mingledorff and Merilyn Clinger went to the Holcomb House in Johnson Sunday afternoon to hear Alice Whiting. She spoke about remembering participating in various activities of Johnson’s Oread Club in the past.
Just a reminder that the annual meeting of the Waterville Cemetery Association will be held on Monday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Waterville Town Hall. All are welcome.
The 2023 hazardous waste collection day will be on Saturday, May 6 at the Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a $10 per household fee. Cash and local checks are accepted. Nothing larger than a five-gallon pail. Paint is limited to 10 gallons per car.
Happy birthday to Bill Barnier on May 1, Saul Costa on May 2 and Bill Baker on May 4.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
