This past week temperatures have been a little cooler than the week before. Sunday, it rained off and on all day with temperatures in the 40s. It was a good day to take a nap or read a book. The rain is helping the grass to come up. It looks so green and beautiful. The buds on the trees are coming out too. Before we know it, the leaves will be out.

I noticed this week that the road through the covered bridge in Cambridge Junction is now open. Creemee signs are up at several places and the ice has gone out of Joe’s Pond in West Danville this past week. All these things are signs of spring even though it didn’t feel like it. I wonder when Route 108 through Smugglers Notch will be open. There is still a lot of snow left up there.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.