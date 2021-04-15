Winter last week, summer this week. It was beautiful weather all week, temperatures in the 60s and some in the 70s. I even heard peepers in the ponds. That means sugaring is over for the season.
Some sugarmakers do one more run, called the frog run, when the frogs start peeping, but sugarmakers around here have started cleaning up.
My crocuses came up last week and my daffodils are coming up. My lilac bush is also budding. I love spring flowers.
The Cambridge Junction Road that goes through the covered bridge is now open for the summer. Snack bars are beginning to open too. I hear the Cajun Snack bar in Lowell will open May 5.
Even though I haven’t seen many deer on the Hogback Road, I have seen a lot of turkeys. I even had to stop to wait for them to cross the road. They’re interesting to watch.
It seemed so good to open our windows to let the fresh air in last week. We even had the window open during the night in our bedroom. We could hear the river flowing over the stones and the birds singing in the morning. Very peaceful. We also were able to take the wool blanket off our bed last week, so this week I’ll probably take off the flannel sheets.
The annual meeting of the Waterville Cemetery Association will be held Monday, April 19, 7 p.m., at the town hall. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information call Donna at 644-5851.
Steve and I went to Burlington last Monday. I had a dentist appointment in Essex. After that we went to a few stores and then we bought our supper at Burger King and took it down to Perkin’s Pier in Burlington to eat. It was somewhat warm out but there was a cool breeze so we ate in the car while looking at Lake Champlain. This was our first picnic this year.
While we were eating, these people parked behind us and walked over to the small beach that is there. The next thing I knew, one of the ladies started taking off her clothes. Fortunately she had a bathing suit on underneath her clothes. Then she went into the lake and swam around for about five minutes and then she got out and put her clothes back on. I was amazed that she got into the water, which is still in the lower 40 degrees range. I would have frozen to death. It wasn’t that warm out with the cool breeze, either.
After we ate we visited my sister and then we headed home.
The rest of the week we mainly caught up on things that needed to be done. We picked up our cat’s medical records from the vets in Jeffersonville because they are retiring. We will miss them, even though I just started going to them last fall.
We also got all our paperwork together for our taxes and took them to our tax preparer. Even though we have until May to get them done this year we wanted to get ours done sooner. Now we wait until they’re done.
I also got my blood drawn last week. My doctor asked me to get it done a couple of weeks ago.
On Saturday I made a raspberry pie for the March drawing at our church. Greg McElroy won that pie. Also I made a no-bake cheesecake for our Sunday meal.
Our Sunday family meal was at Mark’s house. We had hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries and the cheesecake for dessert.
Happy birthday to Cheyenne Grant on April 17. Happy anniversary to Brent and Janice Lafountain on April 17 and to Ricky and Nicole Whittemore, who were married sometime in April.
Billy and Maylo Baker celebrated their 50th anniversary on April 10 and want to thank their neighbors, friends from afar and family for their cards and special warm wishes.
A happy belated birthday to Sheila Lord on April 4, and a happy belated anniversary to Bill and Maylo Baker on April 10.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
