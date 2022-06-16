Waterville Town Hall was put to good use graduation weekend. There were two graduation parties, one on Saturday and one on Sunday. Congratulations to all the Waterville graduates and to everyone outside of Waterville. It was a beautiful day on Saturday.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to the birthday party of Jacob and Danielle’s little girl — their great-granddaughter — who turned a year old. The party was at the Maple Street Park in Essex Junction.
•••
Merilyn Clinger went to her 68th Cambridge High School alumni banquet Saturday night. Several other people went as well. They celebrated more than just those who graduated 68 years ago. It would have been Steve’s 58th year but because he was in the hospital he couldn’t go.
Steve has good days followed by some bad days. Hopefully they figure out what is wrong soon. They speculate as to what is going on. They say it could be this or it could be that but nothing concrete yet. I want to know for sure what’s causing his confusion. I went down to Burlington to be with Steve four days last week.
I stayed home on Tuesday to go to town meeting and to make pies. I made four pies that day: two rhubarb pies and two strawberry-rhubarb pies. I froze the two rhubarb pies for Ithiel Falls Camp, which will be at the end of July, gave a strawberry-rhubarb pie to Rhoda Mingledorff, whose name I drew at church, and another strawberry-rhubarb pie went to Prime Timers, the senior group at our church.
•••
Tuesday morning, I went to town meeting on the town green. A reporter covered the meeting quite well in last week’s News and Citizen. It was a good meeting. My name was up for re-election for library trustee. I was nominated but I turned it down. Steve needs my attention right now and when he comes home, he’ll need 24/7 care. There will be no time to volunteer at the library.
•••
Prime Timers met at Merilyn’s on June 8. Besides bringing the pie for dessert I also brought a macaroni and cheese dish. Merilyn had to leave right after we ate lunch to go to a DAR meeting in Morristown.
After visiting Steve on Thursday, I went to my sister’s house and gave my niece her pie. On my way to her house, I picked up some Chinese food for my supper. I ate it at my sister’s house.
I came home a little earlier from the hospital on Saturday because I had some cooking to do.
I made some sweet and sour chicken for dinner on Sunday, and I cut up some rhubarb and strawberries for a crisp for Sunday’s dessert. I didn’t finish putting it together until Sunday after church.
We celebrated Jenn’s birthday at Sunday dinner. Besides sweet and sour chicken, we had rice and broccoli, and vanilla ice cream with the strawberry-rhubarb crisp.
I had a busy week of going back and forth to Burlington to see Steve and staying home a couple of days to cook. I am tired so I rested Sunday afternoon.
A happy birthday to Maria Burt on June 7, Paulette Erickson on June 18, and Michael McLure on June 22. A happy anniversary to Marlene and Albert Tobin Jr. on June 18, to Jason and Chrissy Wade on June 21, and to Mark and Jenn Davis on June 22.
Have a great week everyone and a Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
