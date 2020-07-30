Not a lot has been going on in Waterville lately. People have been going camping and swimming besides going to work each day. Other people have been working in their gardens or working around their homes.
Alberta Bennett Genetti would like to thank everyone for the cards she received for her 90th birthday. She said she received 120 cards. It made her day.
Steve and I went to Burlington on Tuesday. I had made a pumpkin pie for my sister for her birthday so we took it down to her on Tuesday. When we got home, Steve wasn’t feeling very well. At about 2 a.m. I called 911. They came and took him up to the hospital where he stayed for one and a half days.
Come to find out, one of his problems was that he was very dehydrated. With this hot weather, this can happen very easily if you don’t make yourself drink a lot of water. If you’re like me, I normally don’t drink much water but I’m going to have to try harder to drink more. It’s better than going to the hospital.
We had our oil furnace cleaned Wednesday afternoon. Now that is all ready for winter.
I had my four-month CAT scan for cancer on Friday. I won’t hear any results from that until this week sometime. Hopefully it is good.
I made four pies on Thursday when it was cool out. An apple pie went to our son-in-law, Paul, one raspberry pie to the Allaires as a thank you gift for loaning us their small refrigerator, one raspberry pie to Sharon Manchester, from a drawing at church, and one raspberry pie to Steve.
I drew two more names for pies on Sunday at church. I’ll be making those either this week or next week.
When I was taking one of the pies out of the oven, the aluminum pie pan buckled and about a quarter of a cup of raspberry filling fell onto the door of the oven. What a mess. I scraped it off the door as best as I could. The door was hot, so what was left on it burned on. Now I need to clean the oven!
Our family came to our house on Sunday for our noon meal. We ate on the patio even though it was very hot and humid. A breeze would come by every now and then and cool us off for a second. We had taco salad and blueberry cheesecake.
Jenn, Mackenzie and Winston didn’t come because Mackenzie had thrown up in the morning, so Jenn stayed home with her. Mark and Monty came, as did Rhoda and Paul.
A happy birthday goes to Keaton Lafountain and Beth Lafountain on July 31, to Linda Wilson-Miller, Garrett Beeman, Cindy Mann and Alice Godin, all on Aug. 1, to Edith Lanphear on Aug. 2, to Reaunna Greer on Aug. 3, and to Trista Mann Hutchins on Aug. 5.
A happy anniversary goes to Walt and Joan Tobin on Aug 6.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
