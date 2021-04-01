What a beautiful week. We reached 70 degrees one day. The snow melted away and the rivers rose. With the rain on the weekend the river overflowed its banks in some places, like the field below Alan Manchester’s on Hogback Road. The rivers were high in Waterville but they didn’t overflow.
The warm weather didn’t help sugaring. At first the sap was running well. I think the sugarmakers boiled about every day last week. We finally got some cooler temperatures by the weekend, but I don’t know if it was cold enough to extend the sugarmaking. I heard that the sap was turning darker, which means sugarmaking is coming to a close soon.
The geese are back. Steve’s nurse has seen them in a cornfield near Hyde Park last week and Steve and I saw a flock of them on our way home from Morrisville one day last week.
•••
There is a raffle to benefit Valerie Legrand from Belvidere, who has cancer. The money received from this raffle will help pay her many expenses. A number of people have donated items, such as a picnic table, a table, gift certificates, and a quilt, to name a few. Tickets can be bought from Julie Moulton or Amy Lafountain or you can look on Facebook to see where to buy tickets.
The drawing will be Saturday, April 3, on Zoom. There isn’t much time to buy your tickets but if you want to help out, act now. It’s a worthy cause.
•••
The co-op shut off our power March 21. They got the wires transferred from the old pole to the new one. That job is now done.
The United Christian Society, the little white church in Belvidere Junction, will resume regular worship services starting April 4, Easter Sunday. Social distancing will be practiced and wearing of masks is suggested. All are welcome.
•••
It seems like the only time we go out and about these days is when we have a doctor’s appointment, pick up medicine or get groceries. Hopefully, as people get vaccinated, things will go back to normal, where we can go places or have people over for a meal.
Steve and I had our first vaccine shots this past week. My arm was sore for a couple of days but now it is better. A day after the shot I had pains in my lower back. I don’t know if it was from the shot or from something I did. It still hurts but with rest it seems to be getting better.
Paul wanted another pie this week. This time it was a blueberry pie. I made it on Thursday and took it over to them that night. He gave that one away too. This week I’ll be making a lot of pies for Easter.
Steve and I were able to watch a play that Michael was in at Houghton College, Saturday night, on our computer. I was so glad that we were able to watch it. Michael did an excellent job playing his part. The name of the play was “Art” by Yasmina Reza.
Happy Easter!
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
