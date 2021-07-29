It was my turn to open the library last Tuesday. Steve decided to come down with me. Jenn and our grandkids came in while I was there. They had fun picking out some books to take home to read.
They also went on the storybook walk outside the library. They loved it. A new storybook is now being prepared and will be put up soon. Stop by to read the story. It looks like a good one.
The library is now open on Mondays from 2-4 p.m. The other hours stay the same. They are posted at the Waterville Market, post office and in front of the library.
If children in kindergarten through eighth grade read three books before Aug. 15, they can get a free pass to the Champlain Valley Fair. They’ll also get a free book, one free ride and one free ice cream at the fair. Ask the library volunteer about it if you are interested.
•••
A small crowd showed up at the music jam this last week. Most of the people who came were from out of town. Sometimes there is a large crowd and sometimes there is a small crowd, but no matter which way it is, everyone has a good time.
I had a doctor’s appointment Thursday morning in Burlington. Afterward we went to Denny’s for lunch and then to a couple of stores. I left a birthday gift for my sister at her house. Thursday was her birthday. I left it on her porch as she wasn’t available. I talked to her on the phone after we got home later in the day.
•••
Ithiel Falls camp meeting started Wednesday evening. Steve and I have been to all the services so far and they have been fabulous. Hope you can make it to some of them. We pick up Mark’s two oldest children every morning and bring them to camp for the children’s meeting. They love it. If you have children or grandkids who would like to do something fun, bring them to camp and stay for the adult Bible study, which goes on at the same time. Steve and I missed the Thursday Bible study due to my appointment, but we have been to the rest of them. They have been very good.
•••
My afternoons have been spent changing the sheets on three beds, washing bedspreads and cleaning two bathrooms. I’m getting ready to have two friends, Lisabeth Heather and her daughter, Alex, come and stay at our house this week. They are from Massachusetts and are coming up to go to camp. I haven’t seen them in several years so it will be good to have them here.
Our cat has been very naughty, getting up on our clock on the mantel and getting into my fake flowers. I wonder if the full moon has anything to do with his behavior. Did you happen to see the moon Friday night? It was big and beautiful. Our cat is now one-year old and he has been neutered. You would think he would be calming down but hasn’t yet. I don’t know if Steve and I will survive until he does.
A happy birthday to Keaton Lafountain and Beth Lafountain, both on July 31, to Linda Wilson-Miller, Garrett Beeman, Cindy Mann and Alice Godin, all on Aug. 1, to Edith Lanphear on Aug. 2, to Reaunna Greer on Aug. 3 and to Trista Mann Hutchins on Aug. 5.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
