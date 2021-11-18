At the beginning of last week, the weather was beautiful. Temperatures were in the low 60s. It was great weather to do things outside before winter comes. I got all my flower beds cut back and bedded down for winter. It took two days, but I put the rocking chairs on our front porch into the cellar and changed fall decorations in front of the house to decorations for Thanksgiving.
I didn’t go down to the medical center to see Steve those two days. I called him each day though. During this time of year, one needs to use all the warm days that come along to get any outside work done. It’s a good thing I used them because the weather turned cooler at the end of the week. We even had snowflakes Saturday.
There was only one thing I didn’t get done and that was washing my windows. That’s OK. They can wait until spring.
•••
Bill Burt is here from Alaska for deer hunting. Charlie Burt is here from Quincy, Mass., and Mike Burt came over from St. Johnsbury to go deer hunting with his brothers.
The following people recorded deer on the buck pool at the Waterville Market last weekend: Sarah Chase, 6 points, 130 pounds; and Dan Myers 4 points, 170 pounds. Congratulations!
On Wednesday, six of us met at Merilyn Clinger’s for what would have been PrimeTimers. We played table games and had a delicious meal together. I made macaroni and cheese for a main dish and a pumpkin pie for dessert.
Wednesday and Thursday afternoons I went to Burlington to see Steve. On Thursday I was informed that they were transferring Steve back to Copley Hospital. I was quite surprised seeing that his neurologist was down there. He is now back at Copley. As of Sunday night, he seems to be doing much better. Hopefully he will be able to come home for the holidays.
Our granddaughter, Brittany, came for a visit on Friday. She came home from Maine on Thursday and went back on Sunday. She visited Steve in the hospital while she was here. When she came to see me, she brought her dog, Dolly. My cat wanted to play but Dolly was not interested. It was good to see Brittany. She won’t be home for Thanksgiving, but she will be home at Christmas time.
After I came home from visiting Steve on Saturday, I made a blueberry pie for a little girl whose name I drew at church, and I made brownies for our meal on Sunday.
Our Sunday meal this last week was held at our house. We had goulash, green beans and garlic bread with brownies and vanilla ice cream for dessert.
A happy birthday to Curt Koonz on Nov. 24, and to Shirley McLure, Jason Wade and Seth Costa on Nov. 25.
Have a great week everyone.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
