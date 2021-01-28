The Waterville Selectboard has voted to change town meeting this year from Tuesday, March 2, to Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. at the town hall.
This is due to the coronavirus.
•••
The snow that started last weekend, Jan. 16-17, continued throughout last week. The snow was off and on during the days up to Friday but it added up. I was glad to see it. It is good insulation for one’s house. which was needed for the end of the week when temperatures were down to zero. The wind picked up, too, which made the wind chill factor way below zero. Brrr!
We started burning wood this last weekend because of the cold weather. Mark came up to get the fire going and to put a pile of wood near the furnace for us. Steve and I then kept the fire going during the daytime. We let it die down during the night and then Mark came back the next day to start it again. It feels so good. I don’t like the smell of the smoke, though.
Because of the bad roads most of the week due to the snow, Steve and I stayed home every day but two. We went out on Tuesday to buy milk and we went to Morrisville on Friday to get a few groceries and medicine. It felt good to get out those two days.
•••
I was able to get a number of things done at home this week. I changed the sheets on two beds, vacuumed upstairs, put away some more Christmas decorations and addressed the remaining cards I want to send out. I have 28 Christmas cards that I didn’t want to mail until I wrote my yearly newsletter to put in them. I’ve started my newsletter but it isn’t quite done yet. Hopefully I’ll get it done this week and then we can mail out the cards.
•••
On Wednesday the town library trustees met on Zoom for a meeting. We went over our annual library report and the proposed budget for next year. Corrections were made and then the report was accepted. This will be turned in to the town clerk and put into the town report.
Mark’s family came up to our house on Sunday for our noon meal. It was good to have them here. It has been awhile. Rhoda, Paul and Michael couldn’t make it. We had taco salad with apple crisp and cheesecake for dessert. We also had ice cream. We had two desserts because I wanted to use up some ingredients I had on hand, like apples and cherry pie filling, which is put on the cheesecake.
Michael, our grandson, is preparing to go back to college. Many other college students who were able to come home for the holidays have been heading back to their college at different times throughout January. Different colleges start at different times. This is Michael’s senior year. I hope he will be able to have a normal graduation come May.
Have a great week everyone and stay warm.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
