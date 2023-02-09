The snowfall turned bitterly cold last weekend. By Friday night, it was 20 degrees below zero when I went to bed. The wind started blowing Friday and Saturday making the wind-chill factor about minus 45 degrees. That’s too cold for me. Steve and I stayed inside all those cold days.

On Sunday it started to warm up, reaching about 28 degrees — warm by comparison.

