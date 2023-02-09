The snowfall turned bitterly cold last weekend. By Friday night, it was 20 degrees below zero when I went to bed. The wind started blowing Friday and Saturday making the wind-chill factor about minus 45 degrees. That’s too cold for me. Steve and I stayed inside all those cold days.
On Sunday it started to warm up, reaching about 28 degrees — warm by comparison.
I’m glad I wasn’t on Mt. Washington during this cold spell. The winds were blowing hard up there which made a wind chill factor of 109 degrees below zero.
Merilyn Clinger went with C.J. and Sharon Manchester to
George Manchester’s house in Pennsylvania a couple of weeks ago. They stayed there just one night as they traveled down to Alan Mingledorff’s place in North Carolina, where Ron, Mel and Anna Ruth are staying for the winter. Merilyn stayed there while C.J. and Sharon went on to visit their son, Christopher, in South Carolina. On their way home they visited George again for two nights. They were gone for two weeks.
The last I knew, the Christmas lights were still up in the bandstand in the middle of town and lights were still lit in the town hall, the Country Church and the parsonage next door to the church. A few other people still have their lights up and on each night.
On Monday and Tuesday, Steve and I were on the road. We both went to the doctors on Monday and got groceries and got rid of our garbage. On Tuesday, we went to Barre to see our lawyer. He had drawn up our wills and we had to go over them with him and then sign them. I signed mine but Steve wanted to look over his a little longer before he would sign it. We’ll be going back for him to sign it soon. It was a beautiful day for a ride the day. A will isn’t something one wants to think about, but I’m glad we’ve almost got ours done.
The rest of the week I spent doing things around the house. On Saturday I did some baking. We were celebrating our daughter Rhoda’s birthday at our family meal on Sunday. Rhoda wanted a Dorito chicken casserole with a brie, asparagus appetizer. It was my first time making both these recipes. They turned out well. I made part of the casserole on Saturday and finished it after church on Sunday. I made the appetizer on Saturday and warmed them up on Sunday.
Rhoda also wanted a chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting and raspberries on top.
I don’t have her birthday present yet, but I hope to get it on Monday when I go to Burlington this week.
The Sunday family meal was held at our house. Everyone was there but Paul who was dealing with frozen water on their farm. I heard of a lot of people whose water froze during the cold spell.
An update on our TV. On Wednesday I called a guy that Bruce told me I should call. He told me I should call Dish back and tell them that after being their customer for more than 18 years that they should treat me better and find someone to come out and fix my satellite dish sooner than March 10. I took his advice and called back. The person I talked to was able to get someone here by Feb. 4. They came and now we have our TV back. I am so thankful. Praise the Lord.
I felt bad for the guy who worked outside on my satellite in very cold temperatures, but he didn’t seem to mind. The one thing I missed the most on the TV when we didn’t have it was the weather report. I like knowing what the weather is going to be in advance so I can plan my week. Oh, well, I survived. We were without the TV for just one week.
Happy birthday to Gerran Burt on Feb. 15.
Have a great week everyone and a Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
