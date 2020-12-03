Last Sunday was the last day of deer season. My son and his wife wanted to go out hunting together that day. It was a beautiful, sunny day. I went down to their house in the afternoon to watch the kids so that Mark and Jenn could go hunting. They saw a doe but no bucks.
Muzzleloading season starts next. No one in our family goes muzzleloading but I’m sure there are some people in town who do.
Charlie Burt was the only person who got a deer on the buck pool in town this last week. He got a 5 point, 131-pound buck. Congratulations Charlie.
•••
Just about everyone I talked to this week said that they had Thanksgiving at their own homes without the rest of their family due to the coronavirus. Our Thanksgiving went very well. Everyone in our family had a complete Thanksgiving feast. It was very good. Bruce, Steve’s brother, came to our house for Thanksgiving. I did forget to put the turnip on the table so now I’m eating it for leftovers.
Amy Lafountain had food brought to Dereck and Edna’s for their Thanksgiving dinner. Merilyn Clinger had Thanksgiving with C.J. and Sharon Manchester this year.
Waterville is ready for Christmas. The bandstand in front of our town hall is lit up with white lights, with a Christmas tree with red lights in the middle of it. There are also white lights in each window of the town hall. Beautiful. A big thank you to the people who put up these lights every year.
The Waterville Market is lit up with Christmas lights too.
On Saturday, I put our Christmas lights up outside plus other decorations. This week I hope to decorate the inside of our house. We won’t get our Christmas tree in until Dec. 19 though. I’m afraid my kitten will attack the tree and climb it. Time will tell.
Monty, our grandson, and Mackenzie, our granddaughter, went with me on Friday up to the Northern Vermont Christmas Tree Farm to tag my tree. Mackenzie picked it out and Monty and I agreed with her that it was the perfect tree for Steve and I.
Edna’s daughter, Julie, got Edna and Dereck a tree on the weekend. They have it up in their house already. Other people in town also got their trees this last weekend.
Edna and a few family members got out her Christmas decorations this last weekend and helped her put them up.
I noticed other places in town also have their decorations and lights up. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
•••
On Tuesday, Steve and I picked up Martha Leonard and took her for a ride in our new car. We went to Morrisville where we did a little grocery shopping. It was a nice day for a ride.
Wednesday was a full day of cooking. I cooked up some turnip, made rolls and four pies. By the end of the day I was beginning to feel my age. I was done in. It took until Sunday before I was feeling myself again. Next year I’ll spread the cooking out over a few days.
I wasn’t going to go Black Friday shopping this year because of the coronavirus but as I was looking through the flyers in the newspaper on Thanksgiving Day I found a few things on sale that I was planning to buy for presents. The sale would end Friday night. So I changed my mind about shopping. My grandson, Michael, and I headed to Burlington at about 4:30 p.m. I found the things I was looking for and then Michael and I ate out for supper. There were only a small number of people out shopping. A lot different from years past on Black Friday. Michael got some good deals too.
A happy birthday goes to Paul McLure on Dec. 6, to Ian Greer on Dec. 9 and to Josh Davis on Dec. 10.
A happy anniversary goes to Bill and Michele Barnier on Dec. 4.
Remember to wear a mask and wash your hands when you are out Christmas shopping. Be safe.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
