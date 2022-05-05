The weather finally turned warmer on Sunday, May 1. Temperatures were in the upper 60s. Mark and Monty got one of our rocking chairs out of the cellar and put it on the front porch. Steve sat in it most of the afternoon — his favorite pastime. I was able to finally open my windows. It seemed great to have that warm breeze blowing into the house.
Edna Lafountain heard a noise on her back porch last week. When she opened the door to find out what it was, there was a bear on her porch trying to open a metal garbage can filled with birdseed. It was tied up and hanging from the rafters. The bear couldn’t open the can and left.
I also heard that a bear visited Alice Godin’s deck last week also. Bears are out looking for food. Make sure your birdfeeders are put away for the summer. One of our birdfeeders blew down during a strong wind and I decided not to put it back up. Our other bird feeder is up but there is nothing in it. No more birdseed until the bears go back into hibernation.
•••
Steve came home from the hospital Monday afternoon. He is doing very well as long as he is careful about moving his upper body. It takes a while for two ribs to heal.
•••
It was baking time Tuesday last week. I made four pies, a raspberry pie for Joy Doane for doing our taxes, a coconut cream and two custard pies, one for Martha Leonard whose name I picked at church and one for Steve.
On Wednesday I delivered the pies while it was snowing out. The roads stayed clear, which I was thankful for.
Our granddaughter, Brittany, came home from Maine to be with the family. She is staying at our house.
I started making food for our late Easter dinner on Sunday. I cut up two butternut squashes on Friday and cooked them. On Saturday I made rolls and started to make four pies. I made a pumpkin pie, an apple pie and a cheesecake. I never got to the lemon meringue.
•••
Our condolences to Shirley McLure and her family upon the death of her husband, Paul, on Saturday, April 30. He will be greatly missed.
We received a call from Rhoda in the evening telling us that Paul had died, and we needed to postpone Easter dinner again.
Mark’s family came to our house on Sunday. We decided to have just hamburger and hot dogs and green bean casserole. I froze the squash and the rolls until next week. For dessert we ate the pumpkin pie and the cheesecake. I froze the apple pie and I put the cooked pie crust unto our refrigerator for next week when I’ll make it into the lemon meringue pie.
One never knows when plans must change. You just need to take a deep breath, look at the situation and see how you can make things work so it is pleasing for all concerned. We’ve decided to have our Easter dinner next Sunday, combined with Steve’s birthday dinner. We will have ham and roast pork loin along with vegetables, mashed potatoes and rolls and chocolate cake and the pies. It sounds like we are going to have a feast.
We will celebrate Mother’s Day a week later at Cajun Snack Bar.
A happy birthday to Amanda Manchester on May 8, Brittany McLure on May 10, Steve Davis on May 11, and Christopher Koonz and Rhoda Mingledorff, both on May 12.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
