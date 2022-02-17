Temperatures got into the 40s a couple of days. The snow all came off our roof and some of the ice melted in front of our house. It felt great outside, but cold weather came back Saturday afternoon. Then the melting ice in our driveway froze again. It is supposed to warm up again this week. The sap from the maple trees might start running. The sugarmakers in this area are either ready for the run or are almost ready.
I always like it when maple sugaring season starts because when it ends spring will be here.
Steve fell on a chunk of ice when he went out after the newspaper Monday. He tried to kick it out of the road, but he fell on it instead. He couldn’t get up, but our neighbor saw him and came over to help him. I’m so thankful for such good neighbors.
By afternoon he could hardly walk so I took him up to Copley Hospital. Our son-in-law Paul came over and helped him into the car. They took several x-rays and found out that he had a fractured kneecap. They kept him in the hospital until Friday.
I picked Steve up Friday afternoon at the hospital and brought him home. Paul met us at home and helped me get Steve inside. He has a brace on his knee and is getting around slowly with a walker. It will take some time to heal but he is doing OK. During this healing time Steve and I must sleep on our pull-out bed from our couch in the middle of our living room. He can’t go up the stairs. Oh, well. It isn’t that bad.
•••
Five of us ladies met at Merilyn Clinger’s house Wednesday morning. We played table games and ate a delicious meal together. I brought a minestrone soup and chocolate cake.
On Saturday, I put potatoes and spare ribs into the oven for supper. After the potatoes cooked for an hour, I tested them but were still as hard as rocks, so I kept them in for another hour. They still weren’t completely done but enough so we could eat them. It was then that I noticed that the heat coil in the bottom of the oven was broken right in half.
I had noticed that my pies and my cake, plus some other things, were taking a lot longer to cook recently. I’ll have to replace the coil this week.
The winner from the card party Feb. 12 were high man, Bert Burleson; low man, Bruce Burnor; high woman, Lesley Alexander; low woman, Mary Jo Willey; and most horses, Dereck Lafountain.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went over to Taylor and Jeremy’s house on Sunday. They were having a Super Bowl party, but Edna and Dereck came home before dark.
•••
We had our family meal at our house this last Sunday so that Steve didn’t have to go anywhere. Rhoda did the meal. We had a chicken pot pie for the main course and a white, cream filled Valentine’s Day cake for dessert.
A happy birthday to Ann Burnor and Danny Miller on Feb. 24.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.