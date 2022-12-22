It was looking like we were going to have a green Christmas until the nor’easter hit on Friday. The snow total varied around the state. Some places had over a foot of snow and other places like Burlington only got a few inches. In Waterville we got about 8 inches of the white stuff. It was beautiful. It was wet, heavy snow that stuck to the trees. A lot of places in southern Vermont lost power during the storm but I’m glad we didn’t.
I took a picture of a red cardinal sitting on a branch on my snow covered lilac bush. Beautiful!
I have the winners from the raffle at the band concert a couple of weeks ago. The cord of wood went to The French crew, the lamp went to Chris Ross and the Smuggs pass went to Angie Evans.
Congratulations to all of you.
They weren’t sure who got the $1,000 Visa card. It remains a mystery.
•••
Last week was a very busy week. It started out with a doctor’s appointment in Burlington for Steve. After the appointment we went to a few stores and then we headed home.
Tuesday afternoon Steve and I went to Morrisville to have our winter tires put on. Just in time. When we got home I started cooking and calling people for PrimeTimers, the senior group from Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Prime Timers met at Merilyn Clinger’s house on Wednesday morning. The night before I cooked a gingerbread cake, which we had with whipped cream, and sweet and sour chicken with rice to take for our dinner together. We drew names in November so this month we brought our present for the one we drew. We had a wonderful time of fellowship.
The Vermont efficiency people had a new hot water heater put in at our house on Thursday by Fred’s Energy. Hopefully it will save us some money. The rest of the day I wrapped presents and did some paperwork.
Friday was spent vacuuming, wrapping presents and decorating. It was a great day to be inside working while looking outside at the falling snow.
I did get my packages ready to mail to our daughter’s family in Kentucky. They should receive them this week. Our daughter is flying home this week for Christmas so I didn’t mail her presents.
I found out Sunday that our grandson, Michael, won’t be home for Christmas so now I need to package his things and mail them to him. He lives in Rochester, N.Y., and I don’t think he’ll get them in time for Christmas.
I took our grandson, Winston, on a birthday adventure on Saturday. He turns 5 on Christmas Day but we celebrated it this Saturday. The first place we went to was the Christmas Craft Market at the Country Church. It was very nice. I bought some truffles. Then we went to the Teddy Bear Factory, where Winston made a bear, Christmas Loft, University Mall, where he rode on a small train and also talked to Santa, and finally we went to Zachary’s Pizza, where we ate pizza and played some arcade games. By the time we were done it was after 7:00 p.m. so we headed home. Winston fell asleep on the way home.
He had a great time.
•••
Our church had its children’s Christmas program Sunday. Monty and Mackenzie were both in it. Everyone did a great job. Afterwards I picked up two pizzas at Maplefields for our noon meal. This week we were celebrating Winston’s birthday at our Sunday family meal. He wanted pizza with yellow cupcakes with chocolate frosting with a cherry on top for dessert. I added ice cream with the cupcakes.
A happy birthday to Steve Ingalls on Dec. 23, and to Anita Lanphear, Lori Erickson and Winston Davis, who all have birthdays on Christmas Day.
Have a great week everyone and a Merry Christmas to you all.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.