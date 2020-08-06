Have you noticed that the days are getting shorter? It is now dark at 9 p.m. It seems like it takes forever for the days to get longer in the springtime but it seems like it doesn’t take very long for the days to get shorter after summer solstice, the longest day of the year.
At 11 p.m. Sunday, we had quite the thunderstorm. It poured rain, with lightning and thunder, for a long time. Before the storm came the sky was clear with a big full moon shining down. How quickly the weather can change.
Did you see Robert Wright on the WCAX news last week? Robert is a resident of Waterville who created a golf course in his backyard. He calls it the As You Like It Country Club after the inn that used to be located on that property.
He calls his deck Kelly River Tavern, which is the name of the river that flowed past his house. One of the course’s more difficult shots is called Emma’s dilemma, which is near where Emma Davis used to live.
This has been Robert’s passion to build for a long time and being home this spring and summer due to the pandemic he was able to see it take shape. The course is not open to the public, just to Robert and his family and friends. It sounds like a lot of fun though.
Gardens are producing a bumper crop this year. Edna Lafountain said that everything is coming at once. She has a lot of vegetables that need harvesting, and her berries are ripening so she is making jam with the berries left in her freezer so that she’ll have room for this year’s crop. A lot of work but she’ll enjoy them this winter.
My garden is doing great too. I picked some green beans and two zucchini this last week. I have cucumbers coming and there are a lot of blossoms on my pumpkins and squashes (both winter and summer).
Dereck and Edna Lafountain had a family cookout at their home on Saturday, Aug. 1.
On Tuesday I heard from my oncologist about the results of my CAT scan. I am still cancer free. Praise the Lord!
The graveside service for Juliana Baker Elliott took place on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery in Waterville. Many people came to it, offering their condolences to the family.
Steve and I had two picnics last week. On Wednesday we went up to Lake Elmore, set up our lawn chairs and ate our lunch while looking at the lake. It was beautiful. From there we went to Stowe on an errand, then grocery shopping in Morrisville and then home where we had a quick supper before our grandkids showed up. We had a lot of fun together as always.
Our second picnic was Friday. After Steve’s doctor appointment in Morrisville we headed to St. Albans. We bought our lunch at Burger King and took it down to St. Albans Bay Park to eat. This is such a beautiful place to set up your lawn chairs and eat a lunch while looking out at the lake.
There are picnic tables there to use but it was more comfortable to sit in our chairs. We went to a couple of stores afterwards and then we came home. We then had a quick supper and went to Bible study.
A number of things got cleaned this week in our house and I was able to finish some sewing for Merilyn Clinger. On Saturday I made a chocolate pie for Robin Aither, one of the people I drew at church.
Our family met a Ithiel Falls Camp for our Sunday meal. Sunday would have been the last day of camp meeting if it had been held this year. We invited Nelson Barup, who was on the grounds working in one of the cabins and Martha Leonard to eat with us. We were planning on sitting on the lawn in our lawn chairs while we were eating but it started to rain so we went into the dining hall to eat.
No sooner had we started to eat but the sun came back out. We decided to stay in the dining hall. The air outside was very humid after the shower. We had grinders, chips, cucumbers, a three-bean salad, pickles and zucchini bars for dessert. A happy birthday goes to Bob Whiting on Aug. 7, to Dereck Lafountain on Aug. 7, to Michele Barnier on Aug. 8 and to Tina Koonz on Aug. 10.
A happy anniversary goes to Bob and Martha Whiting on Aug. 11.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
