Many people in the area did their last sap boil last week. Now it’s clean up time. From what I’ve heard it has been a pretty good year for most sugarmakers.
As I mentioned previously, when sugaring ends it’s time for flowers to come up. And that is just what happened this week. My daffodils are coming up and my snowdrops are in full bloom. The buds on the trees are beginning to emerge too, and those April showers are turning the grass green. I love this time of year.
The muddy roads are getting better. The buses for Waterville are now permitted to go on all the back roads as of Monday, April 11.
I’ve noticed vegetable and flower seeds out in the stores. I think they put them out about a month or so ago. Before you know it, it will be time to plant those seeds. Having a garden sure helps on the grocery bill.
I took down all my snowmen last week, both inside and outside. It was time to decorate for spring. I haven’t brought my rocking chairs out for the front porch yet. After waking up to falling snow Sunday morning, I’m glad I didn’t. They say the spring snow is good fertilizer for the farmers and it doesn’t stay on the ground for very long. It was great big flakes of snow falling Sunday. It was very pretty to see.
•••
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to a music jam in Lowell last week. They hadn’t been having them for quite a few months due to COVID-19 but now they will be having them every Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. Edna said that they saw many people that they hadn’t seen in a while.
There will be a cemetery meeting on Monday, April 18 at 7 p. m. at the town hall. All are welcome, even people from other towns if you have loved ones buried here or if you have an interest in our cemetery.
•••
Steve got his hair cut this past week. He had grown quite a crop of hair. A big thanks goes to Donna Barry for coming to our house to cut his hair. It looks a lot better.
I got my hair cut too this week. It was getting quite long. It feels so much better now.
On our way to church Sunday, we came across a woodchuck crossing the road. It looked like he had hurt one of his back legs. He was moving awfully slow.
I made strawberry shortcake for dessert for our Sunday meal this week. Mark and Jenn brought the rest of the meal. We had hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and potato salad.
Happy birthday to Shirley Finster April 15 and Cheyenne Grant April 17. Happy anniversary to Brent and Janice Lafountain on April 17 and to Ricky and Nicole Whittemore, whose anniversary is sometime in April.
A belated anniversary goes to Bill and Maylo Baker April 10 and to Steve and Patty Ingalls on April 11.
Have a great week everyone and I wish you all a Happy Easter.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
