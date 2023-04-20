We had a taste of summer this past week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and sunshine just about every day. Beautiful! The warm weather has made the daffodils bloom. Before those, my crocuses were blooming. I also noticed my lilac bush was budded out.

With the warm weather I thought that it was about time to bring in my snowmen from off the front porch. They are now all put away. I had our grandson, Michael, bring up our two rocking chairs from the cellar to our front porch. Now, Steve can sit out there during nice days.

