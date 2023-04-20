We had a taste of summer this past week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and sunshine just about every day. Beautiful! The warm weather has made the daffodils bloom. Before those, my crocuses were blooming. I also noticed my lilac bush was budded out.
With the warm weather I thought that it was about time to bring in my snowmen from off the front porch. They are now all put away. I had our grandson, Michael, bring up our two rocking chairs from the cellar to our front porch. Now, Steve can sit out there during nice days.
I saw my first robin last week. It was on our front yard. Other people have seen them, but this was my first one.
The warm weather has stopped sugaring for this year for most sugar makers. I’ve heard that it has been a good year. The peepers were out making a lot of noise this past week. I love to hear them. Some sugar makers have a frog run after you start hearing them — usually the last run of sap for the season.
Manny and Claudia Vacquez from Laval, Quebec, Canada, were here visiting Merilyn Clinger this last weekend.
Dereck and Edna Lafountain went to Maine on Friday and came back on Sunday.
Michael decided to stay all last week until Saturday. He arrived home in Rochester, New York at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It was good to have him here. He helped me with a lot of things.
I had my hair cut, quite short, on Monday. It felt great during the warm weather. A lot of people complimented me on it. They said it made me look 20 years younger. That made me feel good. Now if only my body would feel twenty years younger, that would be good. Oh, well!
On Thursday, Steve and I both had eye doctor appointments in Burlington. Michael went with us. After the appointment we went to a couple of stores and then we ate supper at the Texas Roadhouse. Delicious food. Afterwards we went to visit my sister, Norma, and my niece, Chris.
On Friday and Saturday, I made three pies, all of them went to people at our church, an apple pie to Dale Mingledorff, a lemon meringue pie to Helen McElroy and a pumpkin pie to Kaleb Kish. I also made some brownies.
Last Saturday evening, I went to a ladies’ supper at church. It also was a time to reveal who we had as a secret sister last year. We picked a new secret sister for next year at the end of our time together. The brownies I made went to this supper. It was a very enjoyable evening.
Saturday afternoon I took our granddaughter, Mackenzie, shopping in Morrisville. Her birthday is coming up so this was part of her birthday present. We’ll finish it up with shopping in Burlington next Saturday.
It was our daughter, Rhoda’s, turn to have our family meal on Sunday. She had grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with grilled potatoes, onions and asparagus. I had leftover brownies from the night before, so we had those for dessert. Bruce joined us for the meal today which was good.
Happy birthday to Mackenzie Davis on April 27.
Have a great week everyone. Remember to put on sunscreen, it’s easy to get a sunburn this time of year.
— Susan Davis, 802-644-5111
