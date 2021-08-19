I didn’t get much work done this week at home. We spent most of our time going to doctors or hospitals. That OK. It was so hot and humid last week that I didn’t feel like working anyways. It was much cooler being in an air-conditioned car and air-conditioned buildings.
The hot, humid weather makes me sick to my stomach. I was so glad when the high humidity left Saturday. It is supposed to be back this week though.
The swimming hole on the river across the street from our house was busy last week when the temperature was in the 90s and the humidity was high. It was a great place to cool off.
The last of Merilyn Clinger’s company goes back to Colorado this week. Her daughter, Mel, might come back later in the fall and bring a few people with her who would like to see our autumn colors.
It was my week to open the library on Tuesday. A new resident to town, Diane, came and volunteered her time that day. She shelved a lot of books and organized some of the children’s books. Great job.
•••
Steve fell Monday night and I took him up to the ER after I closed the library on Tuesday. He sprained his ankle. They put on an air cast, and he is doing much better now after a week has gone by. He is still using a walker and still has the cast, but he can now step on it a bit without being in pain. It will come along in time.
On Thursday I had to go to the Burlington hospital for an infusion to help my colitis. The infusion center is in Shepardson, which is way on the other side of the hospital. I wheeled Steve in a wheelchair, because of his ankle, all the way there. I sure got my exercise that day.
After the infusion I usually fall asleep for an hour or two and then I’m ready to go. Steve sat there next to me and read a book and maybe dozed some while I slept.
When we finally left the hospital, I went shopping for items for our daughter’s wedding reception. Afterwards we ate out and then we visited my sister, Norma, for a little while.
Steve had a doctor’s appointment on Friday to check his ankle. Everything is coming along fine.
•••
People in town are beginning to wind up their vacations and those with children are beginning to get ready for school to start. Just two weeks left of summer vacation. Hopefully this school year will be better than last year with COVID.
A happy birthday goes to Donna Tobin Aug. 20, to Corry Barry Aug. 25 and to Jordon Lafountain Aug. 26.
Have a great week everyone. Stay cool this week and drink a lot of water.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
