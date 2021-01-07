The new year started out very uneventful. Our family, Steve, Ruth and I, spent a quiet evening at home on New Year’s Eve. All we did was watch TV and a little before midnight we watched the ball drop in Times Square on TV and ate some snacks.
Some other people in town did about the same thing. They had a quiet evening at home too. I did hear fireworks being set off around the area a couple of times. I couldn’t see them but I could hear them.
I heard that some people got together and had a bonfire outside even though it was cold out. They had some snacks together, set off some fireworks and then went home at about 9 p.m. Can’t be they could take the cold any longer. I know I wouldn’t be out there very long.
It snowed on New Year’s Day in the morning. We all stayed home. We each did our own thing that day. Steve and Ruth read most of the day and I did washing and dishes and picked up a little. It was a laid back day.
Steve, Ruth and I went to the Cider Mill in Waterbury Center on Monday. We also went to Stowe Mercantile and to Butternut Mountain Farm in Johnson. Ruth was looking for some maple products to take back to Kentucky. She didn’t find any that day but on Tuesday she drove my car down to the Maple Outlet in Cambridge and a couple of other places and finally found what she wanted.
On Tuesday, last week, I made eight different kinds of candies and cookies. I put together my sister’s and niece’s dishes of candies Wednesday morning so I could take them to them that afternoon. I had a doctor’s appointment with my cancer doctor that day for my six-month check-up. I’m doing good. I’m still clear of cancer. Yay!
After my appointment we exchanged a couple of gifts, went into a couple of other stores and then visited my sister. On the way home we picked up some subs at Subway and took them home for supper. We got home before the snow really started coming down.
I finished putting my other candy plates together on Thursday. That afternoon Steve and I went grocery shopping and delivered all but two to people in Johnson and to our son and his family. On Saturday we delivered the other two plates.
•••
A happy birthday goes to Susan Davis and Marylin Bennett on Jan. 10, to C. J. Manchester on Jan. 11, and to Jan Lafountain on Jan. 14.
— Susan Davis, 644-5111
