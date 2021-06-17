Tuesday Night Live will go on. But, like everything else, it’ll resemble but not repeat previous years. The lineup of bands is complete: Sabouyouma will open the season on July 6, followed by Cookie’s Hot Club on July 13, Chris Lyon Band on July 20, Sara Grace on July 27, Blackwolf and Bryan Blanchette on Aug. 3, Marcie Hernandez on Aug. 10, Beg, Steal, or Borrow on Aug. 17, finishing with KeruBo on Aug. 24. A full component of vendors has been assembled and the committee has plans laid for a normal summer.
Not everyone is comfortable with large gatherings these days, even though 900 people are allowed to gather in outdoor functions and unvaccinated people are required to wear a mask. As of June 12, the Department of Health tells us that only 51-60 percent of Johnsonites have been vaccinated. The conservation commission has voted to postpone revival of their display at Tuesday Night Live for the year and will revisit the idea next spring. The historical society is still weighing its options as to whether it’ll be there this year with pie and wienie sales. Tuesday Night Live without pie? Perish the thought!
•••
In the “I can’t believe it finally happened” category, the library is open again. We can go in and browse books, a pleasure that has been denied so many devoted readers who just love the printed page. Patrons are asked to stay only 15 minutes and wear a mask. They’re open regular hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m.--6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Summer storytime will take place at the Legion Field on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m.. Bring a blanket for sitting on the grass.
The large meeting room in the Municipal Building is open again to visitors, who must reserve it in advance. State guidelines for indoor gatherings must be followed and attendance will be limited to 12 vaccinated individuals and two unvaccinated ones. The kitchen and senior room will remain closed. It’s hoped that by July, selectboard meetings will be in person for the board and public. Did you think it would ever happen?
•••
Elmore Roots Nursery donated a Bechtel crabapple tree to the arboretum, which was planted last week. It has a double pink blossom, so was planted next to the purple and pink-leaved tricolor beech roseomarginata for maximum gorgeous effect. Prepare to swoon.
There’s good news from the conservation commission. The new handicapped accessible entry trail will be built on June 28-July 1. It’s not yet known if the park will have to be closed during that time.
The commission will build a kiosk at the Gomo town forest this summer that will post forest regulations, ATV rules and other informative pieces about the cultural and natural aspects of Gomo.
Folks living on Plot Road will be happy to learn that a section of the road that was previously paved will be again, thanks to an available grant. Some have complained about the uncomfortable surfeit of dust there. Since the price of everything is up, the grant won’t cover the full 2,400 feet that used to be paved.
Uh oh. From the June 7 selectboard minutes: Current year delinquent taxes are about $168,000, about $30,000 more than previous years.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
