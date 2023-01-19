This is the earliest in the year I’ve ever had garden dreams. Are you familiar? A visceral imagining of bare feet on hot, overturned earth, seed packets in crusty pockets, knees and fingernails caked with soil, only to wake to an icy landscape. It’s not disheartening; I see the dreams as foreshadowing, a promise of what’s to come, a candle burning through the night.
Recently, a typical breakfast table activity is mapping our garden vision. Mable creates a variation of a labyrinth every time she sits down to dream, curving the footpaths and beds, spiraling into an abyss of plentiful vegetation. My favorite design from Winnie has a central “eye,” hidden by tall corn, with a fire pit or hammock or benches in the middle — it changes every time. Mine continue to have straight, predictable rows, but I keep a list of procession planting dates in the corner, playing around with timing, trying to capture the most with the window of season we are granted.
By mid-morning we are getting on snow gear, and for the rest of the day we are fully immersed in our winter lives. The next morning, and subsequent beginnings of our days will all look the same: We wake from garden dreams to find paper visions of crawling beans scattered among buttered toast, our hands grasped tightly around warm mugs, the earth still glistening, still hushed.
•••
World music is coming to Johnson on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 7-9 p.m. when the New Nile Orchestra brings its Ethiopian pop to Northern Vermont University’s Dibden Center for the Arts. The group uses western instruments to create edgy dance music, and Kilfu Kidane, the group’s lead singer, is a strong vocalist who entertains through dance, while engaging with the audience through interaction, inviting the audience to clap, sing and dance on stage. This is only my opinion, but it’s steeped in truth — this will be a great way to warm your February bones and spirit.
The NVU-Johnson men’s and women’s basketball games are another way to warm your spirit and pride. The next home games (at the SHAPE gymnasium) are Saturday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 27. On Saturday the women’s team plays at 1 p.m., and the men’s team plays at 3 p.m. On Friday, the women play at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.
•••
The Johnson United Church has been hosting monthly Taco Tuesdays, one Tuesday a month. These meals are a continuous fundraiser for Heifer Project International, which will provide animals and vegetable seeds to help people both in Johnson and in other countries where significant poverty is experienced. The Heifer Project believes that the end of poverty begins with agriculture.
The next Taco Tuesday at Johnson United Church, 100 Main St., will be Feb. 7.
— Jasmine Yuris, jasmine.yuris@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.