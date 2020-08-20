The Johnson Tree Board and the Johnson Arboretum moves ahead despite Covid, budget shortfalls, limitations on working together, delays in obtaining materials and other problems that have arisen in this difficult year.
Make no mistake, the tree board accomplishes things. A plan for paths and planting has been established, along with an extensive list of trees and shrubs for future plantings. Member Jacob Vandorn has designed a new kiosk, and 10 trees and shrubs have been purchased for the initial planting on Sept. 12.
The anchor fencing backstop and the old rusty sign at the field have been taken down and will be re-used as a storage area for mulch, compost and materials for the kiosk.
A work party is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22 to begin work on the storage area and lay out planting locations and the paths. Anyone wishing to lend a hand will be welcomed. Bring a mask and be there on or about 9 am.
A good piece of news came in the form of a recent donation of $500 to the arboretum for two benches that will be installed in the spring by Jenny O’Brien, whose parents were Frank and Marion Sargent. They lived on Pearl Street in front of the ballfield and Jenny, along with her sister and the loads of kids who grew up on Pearl Street, “grew up in Checkerberry Field.”
She’s thrilled that the arboretum is being established there in the place where so many happy memories happened. The tree board is thrilled that Jenny acted with a generous donation. If you’d like to make a tax deductible gift to help build Johnson’s new special space, call chair Sue Lovering for information at 635-8315.
Since the coronavirus still prohibits a really terrific party, it’s the board’s inclination to postpone the grand opening until Arbor Day 2021.
Details will follow.
•••
Library trustees are another bunch of go-getters who do the job well. Again, despite COVID-19, curbside service has gone well and almost every need has been performed for library patrons. Re-opening the building is under discussion and it was decided to wait another month to see how things go with the re-opening of the schools.
In the meantime, 92 kids signed up for the summer reading program and took home crafts, the retaining wall around the parking lot has been rebuilt, a new railing has been researched and found to be astonishingly expensive — a composite railing is being explored — a memorandum of understanding with the town is being created, and a flood-proof door will be installed in a few weeks.
•••
A Jeep key was found in the message box at Beard’s Recreation that can be claimed by calling Rosemary at the municipal building.
An old-fashioned baked bean supper is on the menu for Friday, Aug. 21, at the United Church from 4-6 p.m. There will be no sitting down — remember the days when we could all sit down and talk together normally? — it’s take-out only.
Bring a mask and 10 bucks for grilled hot dogs and homemade potato salad, coleslaw and cake to enjoy classic summer food on a late summer evening.
The recreation committee carries on its work with the opening of soccer registration for kids ages 4 through the 6th grade. It is, of course, contingent on that scourge of all our lives, coronavirus. Registration can be done at johnsonrecreation.com and closes on Thursday, Sept. 4.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.