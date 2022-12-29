Lucia asked if I could come to their barn to help the vet treat one of their whethers for an infection. She called me because she knew this wasn’t an ask, it was a gift. When a vet comes to the barn to treat animals, you are not an observer and overseer, you are the assistant — an exciting role for someone, like myself, who loves any animal who pastures, who seeks solace in the simplicity and complexity of animal care, who delights in the thrill of a task that could, quite easily, become chaotic at any given moment.
The barn itself blocks the view from many of the windows in their house. There is no way a barn would be erected in the same spot this century, which makes it even more enchanting. View aside, its location conceptually and logically makes sense — there’s a ramp leading into the hay loft directly in front of the driveway. It’s about ten strides from the back door to barn door. It is an extension of both the home and pasture.
Inside, Hannah was looking for the whether with the infection while simultaneously checking eye membranes for signs of worms. We managed to wrangle twelve sheep into two small pens, which took defensive positioning, laughter and buckets of grain. Hannah got right in the pen. I fetched water from the house while she swiftly pulled needles and syringes from her overall pockets, remained bent over and administered medicine to those who needed it.
Hannah was charged with the task of identifying the lamb with the infection and she narrated her eliminations based on observations. I hung on every word. I found myself bent over, too, looking for signs she listed, even though I was lost in a sea of caramel and oat colored wool coats. We found our infected whether, pulled him out of the pen, shaved and cleaned the infected area, held him still (my job) and administered antibiotics. We returned the sheep to their winter paddock and Hannah headed to her next farm visit. As I was about to close up the barn, I looked out through the open side door. The sheep stood motionless just beyond the barn, framed by the distant mountains and the relic of Vermont holiday past. A timeless and iconic Vermont flock quietly, urgently praying: may all souls be healthy and at peace this season.
•••
While last year’s Lantern Lit Path was at Old Mill Park, this year it has migrated to Legion Field on School Street. Johnson Recreation wants to utilize the bonfire pits and will be offering hot chocolate. The hope is that it is more accessible for neighbors who live in the village to walk to the event. Meet neighbors between 5 and 8 p.m. to mingle amongst messages of hope and intention, illuminated on the last night of our year.
The Johnson Community Ice Rink is also making its seasonal debut on Legion Field. The boards have been laid and the plastic has been pulled. A few layers of water and Brian’s early morning devotion will soon have us lacing up our skates and strengthening our sea legs. Like years past, there will be a bin of skates under the community oven structure for all to use, as well as shovels to clear the ice after snowfall. Last skating season, it was rare to see the rink not in use; it’s certainly gained a reputation throughout the valley. As the time gets closer, I’ll share the schedule for pick-up hockey games and other gatherings in and around the rink.
— Jasmine Yuris, jasmine.yuris@gmail.com
