In the spirit of the holidays, Dec. 1 is Giving Tuesday, a global phenomenon. While reading the town’s committees’ meeting minutes, it might occur to you that Giving Everyday is a Johnson phenomenon. By definition, giving isn’t limited to one day. Johnson is loaded with needy nonprofits that regularly go above and beyond with few resources and lots of ambition.
Take the Skate Park: work continues there with winter maintenance and planning for the 2021 season. They deal with the problems of trash dumped at the park and occasional vandalism. They are not deterred from their mission of providing a family friendly safe place for teens and others to play and learn.
•••
The tree board accomplishes an impressive amount with little funding. Recently they added a kiosk at the new Johnson Arboretum. It was built and installed by Jacob, Brian and Colin Vandorn, with hole-digging by Rob Maynard and Deb Ravenelle. They all volunteered their time.
As soon as COVID allows, a bang-up party is planned to celebrate Arbor Day and the arboretum’s opening. Meanwhile, an enormous amount of work will happen, which will require donations and volunteer help in order to go forward. You can stroll among the 11 new trees and shrubs on the Duba Field any time to admire the nucleus of the new park.
Ever seen a halesia in bloom? Check it out in June. Find out what the leaves of a cercidiphyllum smell like in October. As always, tree board volunteers care for the public street trees, pruning, weeding, watering, mulching and planting through the year.
•••
The Johnson Historical Society has accomplished wonders through the hard work and vision of a small group of volunteers. They’re presently working on a strategic plan for the society’s future and that of the Dr. Holcomb House. Short term, they have a $6,000 deficit in operating funds, due to COVID restrictions in fundraising activities.
The rec committee couldn’t support the various games and activities they undertake without the help of volunteers to coach, manage and maintain events and games. Recreation looks out for every Johnsonite, especially the young people in town, and they’re constantly thinking up new and exciting ways to get folks involved and active.
They threw a successful Halloween alternative event and partnered a food drive that netted $600 and 500 pounds of food for the needy. Currently, coordinator Lisa Crews is working with Mary Sladyk on ideas to get seniors active and engaged over the winter, perhaps partnering with the library and the elementary school.
Then there’s Drive Thru Donuts With Santa ... you get the idea. They rock! And, they could use donations for things like Drive Thru Donuts, which surely will brighten many a Johnsonite’s day.
•••
The conservation commission is driven to achieve as well, having a united passion to save land, wildlife, trees and native flora. They have a conservation reserve fund that accepts donations earmarked for conservation efforts.
Then there are the individuals who make fanfare-less efforts for all of us. Carrie Watson and her family visited Beard’s Recreation Park and removed two bags of trash and “a chair, street-light arm, a length of heavy cables and a broken bike.” (Considering the reverse of generous volunteering, who’s dumping all that junk, anyway?)
Jeanette Sechler and her kids set up a free library of wrapped kid’s books at the end of their driveway for folks in need of gifts. Kyle Nuse and Michael Mahnke set up a pop-up Orange Day on Saturday, donating orange bags, latex gloves, masks and transportation to big-hearted folks who gave a day to cleaning the roadsides in the fall version of Green Up. They were happy to be “making our town beautiful and clean for humans and animals alike” and commented, “This will be the best Christmas gift we can give ourselves.”
Rec rocks, tree boarders roll. Isn’t this a great place to live?
Now Christmas is right round the corner and the season of giving is ramping up. There are any number of nonprofits in Lamoille County that need help, but one might consider shopping and donating locally. Can’t afford to give away money? Any board or committee in town will welcome your help and expertise. We’re all better for it.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
