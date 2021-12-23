Johnson’s looking festive. The village center and homes on Railroad and Pearl streets are especially bright this year, for which we can all be thankful.
In response to a request from municipal employees at the town offices, village trustees discussed mask mandates and passed a motion to strongly recommend that masks be worn by anyone entering the municipal building and to require the wearing of masks when inside the offices.
While at their desks, employees will not have to wear masks, but will do so when interacting with the public. There was, however, pushback to the suggestion that the trustees set an example by recommending that the public wear masks in public places, including businesses, and a motion that trustees wear masks during trustee meetings was defeated.
A high-five is due the village water and light crew for its work during the windstorm on Dec. 11. They were called out at 8 p.m. and worked in dangerous conditions through to 10 a.m. Sunday, saving a hundred households from extended outages. Among the more serious jobs, they’re also responsible for decorating the two municipal Christmas trees and installing the snowflakes on the light poles.
The budget of $186,153 for the fire department has been passed, which is a 3.33 percent increase over that of last year. There will be no change in the village rate, and a 4.75 percent increase for the town of Johnson, Waterville and Belvidere. The village stays level-funded since villagers also pay town taxes.
Included in the budget is a small pay increase for firefighters. Traditionally, they’re paid 50 cents over minimum wage, which will become $12.55 on Jan. 1. The trustees voted to raise pay to $13, as opposed to the $12.75 for which the fire department asked.
The Johnson Food Shelf will be open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m.-noon. It’s open to all and they offer a variety of fresh vegetables, frozen meats and pantry foods such as canned fruits, vegetables, pasta sauces and more. The food shelf is located at 661 Railroad St., and is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 9-12:00 and Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m.
Food shelf folks send this message: “The Johnson Food Shelf would like to thank everyone for their generous donations throughout the year. We could not do this without your help and may you all have the happiest of holidays.”
It’s not too late to shop local for those last-minute gifts. Along with store-bought goodies, donations to any community group are thoughtful and meaningful. Gift certificates for the arboretum are available at the municipal building year round.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
