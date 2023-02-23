The Johnson Conservation Commission’s March Gladness series kicks off on March 5 with a 10 a.m. snowshoe walk at the town owned Prindle Lot in the vicinity of 1755 Plot Road. With access via a right of way, the Prindle Lot is a 25-acre property where walkers can enjoy the natural environment. Conservation Commission members will be on-site with leadership by Noel Dodge and Eric Nuse. The library will be supplying snowshoes in the parking area that morning. Take advantage of the knowledge and prowess of the conservation commission members by getting to know a public space in town with our naturalist neighbors.
The Johnson Beautification Committee is offering another round of $200 mini-grants for high foot, car and bike traffic areas around Johnson. These grants are available for home or business properties that would like to beautify their space by landscaping, flower planting, adding signage or awnings, public art projects, external upgrades, etc. Last year the recipients beautified the community oven with potted plants and attentive care, made improvements to a Railroad Street business, purchased exterior paint for their home and purchased a new sign for a Main Street business while upgrading a flower planting underneath. These projects are notable and beneficial to everyone in the community. The application can be found on the town of Johnson website and is due by Wednesday, March 15.
While ARPA funds and potential projects are a hot topic for the town’s selectboard, at their January meeting, the Johnson Village Trustees individually brought ideas for spending ARPA money within the village. Some ideas from the board include sidewalk repairs on School Street, extending the sidewalk from the municipal building to Jolley’s gas station, hiring a grant writer, improving the village garage, flashing lights at crosswalks and new software for our town office employees. The trustees are planning on compiling a survey to send out to village residents to get their input, so all possible ideas are on the table as these ARPA funding conversations continue.
