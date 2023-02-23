The Johnson Conservation Commission’s March Gladness series kicks off on March 5 with a 10 a.m. snowshoe walk at the town owned Prindle Lot in the vicinity of 1755 Plot Road. With access via a right of way, the Prindle Lot is a 25-acre property where walkers can enjoy the natural environment. Conservation Commission members will be on-site with leadership by Noel Dodge and Eric Nuse. The library will be supplying snowshoes in the parking area that morning. Take advantage of the knowledge and prowess of the conservation commission members by getting to know a public space in town with our naturalist neighbors.

•••

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.