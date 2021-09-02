Tuesday Night Live, 2021, is done and congrats go to the committee for conducting the series safely and well in what is still a pandemic. The addition of a vaccine clinic was appreciated by many. The biggest turnout was for Beg, Steal, and Borrow, a favorite local band. A wider range of performers brought in good crowds despite less than great weather almost every Tuesday. The historical society nearly sold out of their world-famous pie and grilled hot dogs every week and made a big dent in the operating budget shortfall that was caused by COVID last year.
And let’s not forget the local businesses and organizations who sponsor Tuesday Night Live to make it all possible.
Over at the Arboretum, a new planting of hydrangea “Little Lime” has been added. It’s a touch of whimsy in that 12 shrubs form a smiley face and is situated north to south for perfect Google Earth photos. Little Lime is blooming now and only reaches 3.5 feet high, so the arboretum’s smiley face will be perfectly clear to people of most sizes.
The garden was donated in memory of Joseph and Ruth Bay. It was planted on a blisteringly hot day and the holes were dug by Eric Osgood with his tractor, for which the tree board is immensely grateful.
Coming up, the board expects to plant several exotic but hardy rhododendrons, a sorbus aria “Lutescens,” and two more trees being donated. As well, a $300 donation has been made anonymously. Anyone wishing to donate trees, shrubs, materials or cash can do so by contacting tree board chair Sue Lovering at 635-8315.
•••
The United Church is approaching its 50th anniversary and, naturally, church members are planning an event. They’re asking that anyone who has photos, memorabilia or stories they can share to contact Kim Goodell at kimgoodell. 66.com. Stay tuned for more details about the golden celebration and the church’s place in Johnson history.
•••
The family of Lea Kilvadyova and the recreation committee invite everyone to a groundbreaking event for the new Lea’s Playground on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Old Mill Park at 1:30 p.m. It’ll include a tribute to Lea, food and a soccer match as well as the actual groundbreaking. Lea’s family has donated funds to Old Mill Park that will be used for an accessible swing and two climbers.
•••
A request has gone out for applicants for the town’s public works foreman position to replace recently departed Hugh Albright. The job description can be found at townofjohnson.com and asks that applicants send a cover letter to administrator Brian Story at the municipal building.
Replacement of sidewalk that has been tripping people at the municipal building has been estimated at $5,800. It will be paid in equal parts by the village and town and will come in under budget. The village passed a motion to get it done and are awaiting approval from the selectboard.
Ever wonder why the village trustees’ meetings aren’t videotaped as the selectboard meetings are? You’re not alone. There’s no objection from the trustees, as they agreed to ask Green Mountain Access TV to come to a board meeting to discuss it. Currently, meetings are filmed from Zoom and recently, GMATV has had a personnel shortage for meeting attendance.
Jane Marshall has reported that the Lamoille County Players’ recent streamed production of “Annie” was a “fantastic performance.” She said, “I can’t imagine doing all these performances without an audience, but the cast didn’t let that stop them! So, after all, the performance gets an A+. Good job Lamoille County Players.”
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
