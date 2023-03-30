The Village of Johnson’s maintenance garage continues to be a serious health concern for employees, and the rebuild has been a topic of discussion for several years. Erik Bailey, the Johnson village manager, has recently noted that there are funding sources available for many of the other priorities the village trustees have discussed as possible American Rescue Plan Act funded projects.

There are few sources for village and town garages, so Rob Moore, the regional transportation planner for the Lamoille County Planning Commission, is suggesting that the village use as much ARPA money as possible to initiate the garage project. He suggests hiring an engineering and architecture team to investigate site considerations and identify budget parameters, as well as regulatory and permitting requirements.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.