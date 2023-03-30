The Village of Johnson’s maintenance garage continues to be a serious health concern for employees, and the rebuild has been a topic of discussion for several years. Erik Bailey, the Johnson village manager, has recently noted that there are funding sources available for many of the other priorities the village trustees have discussed as possible American Rescue Plan Act funded projects.
There are few sources for village and town garages, so Rob Moore, the regional transportation planner for the Lamoille County Planning Commission, is suggesting that the village use as much ARPA money as possible to initiate the garage project. He suggests hiring an engineering and architecture team to investigate site considerations and identify budget parameters, as well as regulatory and permitting requirements.
Victoria Hellwig, who is also on the planning commission’s staff, is familiar with the buildings and general services grant opportunity. This specific grant opportunity offers a free energy audit of the existing conditions of the garage. A consultant hired by the state would be sent to do an assessment and write a report, which would give the engineering and architect team more information about what the objective should be for the building.
At the March 1 Johnson Village Trustee meeting, Lamoille County Planning Commission was given the trustees’ blessing to move forward with the process of pursuing grant funding and identifying engineering and architectural services. Allocations of the village’s ARPA funds have yet to be made.
Adult soccer is every Sunday in the gymnasium at the SHAPE facility at Johnson’s Northern Vermont University campus. Games are organized, yet relaxed in the sense that skill and experience are unnecessary. It’s a supportive and nonjudgmental environment. Games will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. in the multi-gym until the weather allows the group to move back to the field at Old Mill Park.
There is a free adult yoga class at Jenna’s House, 117 St. John’s Road, on Fridays from 4 to 5:30 p.m., taught by Kara Rosa. Iyengar yoga is adaptable and accessible for all bodies. The Friday yoga class is open to the community, provides a safe space for individuals in recovery and continues to be funded by the Northern Vermont Recovery Center.
Dibden Center for the Arts at Johnson’s Northern Vermont University Campus will be graced by Peking Acrobats on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. The Peking Acrobats have redefined a Chinese tradition of acrobatics — performing daring maneuvers and pushing the limits of human ability with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Tickets can be purchased through Catamount Arts.
