With a seemingly endless titanic mud season finally drawing to a slow close, the selectboard is grappling with an interesting question for next year’s onslaught: how to handle overweight trucks that are technically barred from gravel roads but are necessary, such as sap trucks and fuel deliveries.
They can cause enough damage to necessitate closing a road, which would make it difficult or impossible for a fire truck or ambulance to get through. Yet sugarmakers rely on trucks during mudseason and emergency vehicles are an unqualified necessity. No decision was made, but sometimes a question has no answer.
The public works department deserves praise for its handling of our nightmare roads. They expect to drop 185 loads of material by the time they’re done and have been out fighting mud early and late. Congrats for a job well done.
More difficult than that is the problem caused by interesting things being flushed down toilets in houses with village sewer service. Here’s a word from the treatment plant’s Dan Copp and trustee Diane Lehouillier: “There are many things users of the Johnson Wastewater System can do to help reduce operating costs and help the environment at the same time. Just because a label says it is flushable, like flushable wipes, does not mean they are treatable at the plant. Things like wipes clog sewer lines and pumps. We then must manually pull the pumps and unclog them. This costs manpower and causes potential issues because the pumps are no longer operating properly. Examples of what not to flush: it may seem evident, but we see combs, dishcloths, underwear, medicine bottles, big vegetable chunks and needles. Once daily, we get dog poop in a plastic bag. That type of material gets caught in the rack and must be extracted by hand. We must wear personal protective equipment to remove those materials and to protect ourselves. Nothing should ever be flushed down the toilet besides what should be. And only organic matter should ever go down the sink.”
“We cannot treat inorganic matter. It costs money and time to separate any inorganic matter. Nothing toxic should be sent down the sewer. Toxic chemicals and petroleum products can damage the biological process at the plant. Be conscious of what goes down the drain to keep the wastewater plant operating properly and our environment healthy and keep our workers safe and healthy.”
Who’d have thought? All that refuse adds to costs, labor, environmental concerns and, eventually, to the taxpayers’ burden. For more information, call Copp at 635-2951.
•••
May 7 is going to be a big day for fun stuff and there’s something for everyone. At the arboretum, a big Arbor Day party will happen. The tree board will welcome one to join in while they plant 10 new trees and shrubs, which were funded by a grant.
Librarian Kristen McDowell and a crew of kids will be part of the festivities with a storywalk, games, a scavenger hunt and more. There will be photo ops where kids can choose their favorite tree, have their picture taken with it, and do it again each year to record both as they grow.
If planting, mulching and fencing isn’t your thing, feel free to come along, have a cookie and see how swell The Arb really is. Planting starts at 1 p.m. but anyone wishing to lend a hand can come earlier, as the board will be there getting ready. For information, call 635-8315.
May 7 is also Green Up Day and sprucing up Johnson to its usual spiffy state is on the morning agenda. From 8 a.m.-2 p.m. there will be town trucks at the green to collect green bags and tires, along with snacks, gloves, water and plenty of green bags.
Until May 7, bags can be picked up at the municipal building. As always, roadside trash pickup is the goal, not dumping household trash.
Another cleanup extravaganza happens that day at the SkatePark, from 2-4 p.m. Families, bikes and boards are invited to gather for a work party that’s more fun than work with tunes, treats and coaching.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
