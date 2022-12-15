The tire on our tractor was flat and the repair was not within our wheelhouse. Brian went to the News and Citizen classifieds, found a number and made a plan to fix it. Ten minutes before the man with a tire reputation that spans the Lamoille valley was to come help us with ours, Brian got a phone call. He gave directions, but if you don’t know the Beards, Plot Road or Clay Hill, our long driveway could easily get lost in the landscape. We waited a half hour, got another phone call. He was lost, somewhere on Foote Brook Road. I volunteered to go look for the confused man in a GMC truck, since that seemed like a great excuse to get out of the rain.
When my muddy minivan and I got to the intersection of Foote and Plot, I saw an old GMC coming toward me down Plot Road. I rolled down my window, flagged him down. There was a man and a woman with a dog between them on a bench seat. The man looked confused and I felt confident in my find.
“Hey there,” I said, “Are you the man who can fix the tractor tire?”
His response was, “Yea, I can fix a tractor tire! Where is it?” I yelled over our dueling exhausts, “Yea, sorry, Brian’s directions were a little confusing. You can follow me if you’d like.”
His confusion grew, “I’m happy to follow you, but who’s Brian?”
With mutual confusion I asked, “Aren’t you the man who Brian called? Who fixes tractor tires?”
The man laughed and said, “No, it wasn’t me. I fixed a tractor tire years ago, but I think I can do it again if you need help.” I laughed, thanked him, laughed again about the GMC truck, he and the woman laughed, I thanked him again and with our windshield wipers still going, we went off in our separate directions.
I tell this story because it is so very Vermont; it is camaraderie, neighborly commitment in the sincerest of ways. What makes this story so very Johnson, though, is the fact that this neighbor who I had never met before and haven’t talked to since, still waves to me when we pass each other on Plot Road. I don’t know if we pass each other downtown or on Route 15. It doesn’t matter; we wave at the site of our connection, at the memory of our story.
For the first few weeks that followed the incident, both of us took our hands off the steering wheel and waved; a salute to the recollection of that rainy late summer day. The wave has now turned to two fingers lifted off the top of the steering wheel, but the connection remains. I believe that, to live in a harmonious community, it is true that if one of us struggles, we all struggle. I am proud to live in a town where I can stop a total stranger without question. To air my grievance, to ask for help and to receive.
Some days we are the willing GMC truck, while other days we are the cautious minivan searching for an answer. Thankfully, there’s room enough for both of us and all of us in between.
•••
The Johnson Jubilee was festively uplifting. Walking downtown Johnson at night among holiday lights and familiar faces, as well as having a new cafe to warm up in, we have lots to be grateful for. Artisans sold goods in the Masonic Temple as Dee and Lynda were slinging hot cocoa on the village green with the sixth-grade fundraiser — offering us chili, soups, hot dogs and baked goods. John, Courtney and Roland Clark took turns playing in the Lowe Lecture Hall. Marvin’s Country Store had games, Ebenezer Books put out mystery pre-wrapped books that were free for the taking, the historical society had homemade baked goods and friendly faces, Jenna’s House had activities and a holiday show screening.
Vermont Studio Center held open studios and had refreshments at the Red Mill Gallery showcasing Andrea Pearlman’s exhibit and there were more crafts and activities at the United Church of Johnson.
•••
I am honored to have this opportunity to write about Johnson. I look forward to sharing stories, mine, yours and ours, while reminding folks of upcoming events and showcasing efforts and successes of Johnson’s committees and community members. See you here next week, if not before.
— Jasmine Yuris, jasmine.yuris@gmail.com
