Have you ever noticed that the passing of time can be measured by the light? The first ray of sun slides over the hill to the east and a thin strip of sparkle appears on the tree trunks facing that hill. Within a minute, the sparkle broadens and a minute later is dotted on all the exposed trunks and another day is born. Magical. Vermont.
Also special is a community’s desire and drive to help get food to folks who need it. Johnson’s Food Shelf does that beautifully, even offering local delivery to those who can’t make it themselves. The food shelf is located at 661 Railroad St. and is open on Tuesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. They have frozen meats, fresh and canned fruits and veggies, grains and beans and other miscellaneous items, toiletries, and dish and laundry soaps.
•••
The planning commission is a group with a serious mission that may not garner much attention, but it plays an important role in town by considering varied issues and advising the selectboard. Here’s their mission statement: “The Johnson Planning Commission facilitates long-range planning and vision for the town and village of Johnson to promote economic development and opportunity, and improve our quality of life, resiliency and sustainability.”
Their priorities for 2021 include re-writing their bylaws, class 4 roads, criteria and policy around extension of water lines, and discussion about zoning that would include single family housing, marijuana sales and Railroad Street.
Later the commission intends to talk about the addition of a flashing stoplight on Main Street at Railroad or School streets in order to ease the traffic and about a possible alternative route out of the village. Next year they’ll begin a two-year process of reviewing and re-writing the 2016 town plan, which will expire in 2024. All of that is hard work. They deserve kudos.
Planning Commission members are chair Paul Warden, vice chair/clerk Rob Rodriguez, Charlie Gallanter, David Butler, Greg Tatro, Kim Cotnoir, Kylie Hill and Shayne Spence. There is one vacancy on the commission. If interested in serving, contact Brian Story at 635-2611. They meet on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the municipal building.
•••
Northern Emergency Medical Service stepped up on short notice to hold a vaccination clinic at Tuesday Night Live when a typo wiped out the previously scheduled arrangement. They also held one at the SkatePark on July 24 on 12-hour notice to fill the void created by another scheduling snafu. Between the SkatePark and TNL clinics, several people have been fully vaccinated and they did it as easy as walking in.
NEMS has been in business for about 55 years, staring as a volunteer group through the Newport Fire Department. When business became too brisk for volunteers to cover, they went to paid staff in 2000. In 2002, Johnson, Waterville, Eden, Hyde Park and Belvidere asked for a proposal for service coverage, which began on July 1, 2003.
The service has attracted plenty of discussion at budget time and is, perhaps, underappreciated. It’s good to know they come through when needed. They’ll be at Tuesday Night Live for the remaining sessions and will be set up at the oven. They’d be happy to see plenty of folks want the vaccine but probably wouldn’t refuse cookies.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
