An update to the missing flags at the Lamoille View Cemetery: to everyone’s relief, it turns out they weren’t stolen after all. The Morrisville VFW buys, puts out in the spring, and collects after the first snowfall about 800 flags on veterans’ graves in all the cemeteries in Lamoille County.
Morrisville VFW Quartermaster Wendell Shedd tells us that they picked up Johnson’s flags on Nov. 5 or Nov. 6. He mused that perhaps they should have waited until after Veterans Day but that last year we had early snow and they had to pick them out of 18 inches of it. To avoid that unpleasant job, they did it early this year.
All the veteran’s flags are burned at the season’s end, as they’re faded and limp, requiring replacement every year at a cost of $3,000. The flags cost $1.50, while the holders run $12 each. It takes about three veterans about two weeks to install every flag; all in all, the project is expensive and time consuming. There you have one more reason to appreciate and value our veterans.
•••
Let’s try to get Paul’s kitty home for him. He posted this on social media Sunday: “My cat Harriet hasn’t been seen in about a day and she’s an indoor cat. She is small like a kitten … multi-colored, long hair that’s mostly black on the top and white under, with a little brown on her head. If you see her call me at (802) 696-2934. She’s very loved and missed.”
•••
There are two big ticket items looming on the village’s horizon. The River Road pump station, built in 1969, needs to be replaced and an engineer has been asked to design its replacement. From the Nov. 9 village trustee’s meeting minutes: “The total estimated project cost is $345,000. That includes a 10 percent construction contingency, engineering, permit fees, administrative fees, etc. For funding they recommend the state Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund. They have a 50 percent subsidy on engineering and a 40 percent subsidy on construction costs.
“Loans with terms of 20 to 30 years and 2 percent interest are available. They recommend a term of 30 years. The village share of the loan would be about $205,000, which means about $9,000 a year in debt service. For a typical residential user that would mean a rate increase of $1.20 to a little under $1.50 per month.”
A bond vote should take place in January, with ballots likely sent to every village voter. There will be an informational zoom meeting previous to the vote. As well, one of the Katy Win pump stations needs to be replaced. This one isn’t expected to cost as much as River Road.
The second trustees’ nightmare lives at the village garage, where mold has been found to be affecting the health of the five employees who work there. VOSHA recommends renovating the building or moving to a new one. “Employees spend a lot of time in the garage in the winter fixing things. It is hard to do that work somewhere else. There is no easy fix. We will have to come up with a plan.”
Village manager “Meredith (Dolan) said she and (foreman) Troy (Dolan) will talk about it and try to come up with some recommendation. She is guessing we will probably need to take the building down to the studs and insulate it and put up a proper moisture barrier. Figuring out how to do that while continuing operations and how to finance it is the next step.”
•••
Vermont Audubon offers a way to beat the early winter blues with its “Ask a Naturalist” series of Zoom webinars. On Tuesday, Dec. 1, noon, and Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:30 p.m., your questions about “Winter in Vermont” will be answered. A panel discusses “Tough Conversations: Fire, Floods, and Feathers” on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. And, on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 6:30 p.m., it’s “Taking Your Casual Birding Up a Notch with Audubon Vermont.” Free, but registration required at vt.audubon.org/events.
Happy Thanksgiving to all.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
