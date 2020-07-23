Two new members have been selected for the Johnson Village board of trustees: Athena Park will replace Bob Sweetser, who leaves the board Aug. 9, and Jenna Gould-Hopkins will replace Phil Wilson, who leaves Aug. 4.
Three other people also applied for the vacancies: Ellis O’Hear, Will Jennison and Steve Hatfield.
Brian Raulinaitis also anticipates leaving the board later this fall and it was suggested that Jennison and Hatfield converse with the trustees when that vacancy occurs.
• Many municipal repair projects have been postponed because of the coronavirus, such as replacing the siding on the municipal building and fixing the Pearl Street sidewalks.
But some can’t be put off because of safety concerns, such as the trip-you-up sidewalk located on Pearl Street. The village is discussing repairing that and replacing the section of Railroad Street sidewalk that was taken out to repair a water line. There may be problems finding people to do concrete work but the trustees are looking.
• The village and town public works crews pulled together to turn the water back on at the Skatepark, whose leaders are very grateful. Water there benefits the community gardens as well as the park.
“This is yet another example of how the town and village give essential support to recreation,” said Skatepark committee chair Casey Romero. “We could not operate without it.”
It would have taken days for the park volunteers to pull together the work the crews did in a few hours.
The Tree Board adds that the village crew does a huge service in helping to transport trees on occasion and dig holes for plantings.
• The new Johnson Arboretum will break ground Sept. 12, planting 10 trees and shrubs. The tree board hopes residents will turn out to help in distanced fashion at the former Checkerberry Field. The Arboretum had a funding source dry up and is running on a teeny shoestring budget. Any donations would be appreciated. Also planned is a kiosk, and any donations of materials would be appreciated. Call Tree Board chair Sue to discuss: 635-8315.
• For 16 months, the Broadband Committee has been working to bring high-speed internet to all parts of Johnson. To further those efforts, the committee asks that all Johnsonites complete an online survey about “your internet service and your interest in a different service that would provide you with high-internet speed and serve you reliably.” Find it at lamoille.tilsontech.com and call Lea at 802-730-0132 with any questions.
• As of July 16, Johnson has had no positive coronavirus cases. Keep those masks coming. The Lamoille Chamber of Commerce informs us that there’s a new weekly summary of COVID-19 statistics from the Centers for Disease Control at bit.ly/cdccovidstats. It may be more info than you ever wanted but it’s a sure way to keep up with the facts.
• Federal funding depends on results of the federal census, and we all know how important federal funding is to Vermont and to Johnson. If you haven’t filled out your census form, please do. It’s important.
• The next local household hazardous waste collection will be in Jeffersonville on Saturday, Sept. 19, as long as the current statewide COVID-19 protocols remain in place. The Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District website, lrswmd.org, has loads of information about composting, recycling and trash disposal and you can email questions about the September collection to info@lrswmd.org.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
