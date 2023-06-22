Tuesday Night Live was founded in 1989 through a coordinated effort between Laraway Youth and Family Services, Forget-Me-Not Shop and Tomlinson’s Store. It began on Route 15 at the Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop, providing weekly music during the summer season on the front lawn.

In the mid-1990s, Ben and Jerry’s became Tones, a music and art establishment, where Tuesday Night Live continued for several years. After a brief hiatus, it was revived and reimagined in 2004 by Kathy Black, Joe Salerno and Jackie and Cal Stanton as a complete volunteer effort. The summer music series moved to Legion Field on School Street.

