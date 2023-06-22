Tuesday Night Live was founded in 1989 through a coordinated effort between Laraway Youth and Family Services, Forget-Me-Not Shop and Tomlinson’s Store. It began on Route 15 at the Ben and Jerry’s Scoop Shop, providing weekly music during the summer season on the front lawn.
In the mid-1990s, Ben and Jerry’s became Tones, a music and art establishment, where Tuesday Night Live continued for several years. After a brief hiatus, it was revived and reimagined in 2004 by Kathy Black, Joe Salerno and Jackie and Cal Stanton as a complete volunteer effort. The summer music series moved to Legion Field on School Street.
The first vendor featured handmade bead necklaces made by two 8-year-old students from Johnson Elementary School who donated all proceeds (over $1,000) to the Johnson Food Shelf. Since then, there have been a handful of food vendors, nonprofit organizations, town committees, and collaborative community art projects that grace the field season after season.
By 2009, Jan Herder from the Dibden Center for the Arts at Vermont State University (then, Johnson State College), offered sound equipment and work-study students as tech support. The college was one of the original sponsors for the event. Sponsorship and interest grew within the greater community, and attendance steadily grew. The enthusiasm for Tuesday Night Live inspired the building of a permanent bandstand, as well as neighboring towns modeling similar successful events.
The Tuesday Night Live Committee has been working hard to organize the 19th year of this unique summer music series. The 2023 schedule has been posted, and concerts will begin Tuesday, July 11, and continue through Tuesday, August 29, 6-8 p.m. on Legion Field on School Street. These concerts have been, and continue to be, free for everyone in our greater community. The lineup is a perfect balance of local favorites and traveling bands with The New Orleans Soul Project kicking off the season, followed by a local favorite, Les Dead Ringers, on July 17.
Johnson Recreation is offering a second session of their successful gymnastics program for July. The instructor, Kayla Meegan, is offering four consecutive classes on Saturdays in July, starting July 8, with the program classes and daily schedule remaining the same. Registration will open on June 24, and historically, the classes have filled quickly.
Meegan is an extremely talented athlete that we are lucky to have as an invaluable resource for our community’s kids. More information can be found on the Johnson Recreation website, and registration will be on the Sports Engine website.
Johnson Recreation was also awarded the 3-4-50 grant through Healthy Lamoille Valley. This grant will specifically be used for free family physical activity programming for July and August, which will be open to families of Johnson and our surrounding community. Events will include a family kickball game, soccer skills clinic, a lacrosse introduction clinic, and a 1K family fun run. Part of the grant money will go toward providing healthy snacks at each of these events. More information about these events will be available soon.
