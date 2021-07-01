“Summer afternoon—summer afternoon; to me those have always been the two most beautiful words in the English language.” So said Henry James and he clearly knew what he was talking about.
The community oven folks are extending their warmest and cheesiest invite to Johnson’s pizza lovers to the season’s first bake on July 5 with a choice of a free cheese, pepperoni, or veggie pizza or two. This year they’ll combine takeaway in a provided box or the option to picnic in the field. A limit of two per family will be in place in hopes that there will be enough for everyone and slices are available.
The fun starts at the Legion Field from 5-7 p.m. Anyone wishing to volunteer with the committee can sign up then, too.
Tuesday Night Live will start the next night, July 6, and the historical society will be in their usual place serving up pie and hot dogs, with a few teeny changes. The serving tables will be configured differently in order to avoid the crowding that can happen there, and there will be a slight rise in prices that will do away with the need for change. There won’t be potato salad this year, either, but Alice’s German chocolate cake will be there right alongside the donated wieners and homemade pies.
Another difference will be the presence of a vaccination clinic at the field on July 6.
•••
The selectboard is working on updating the speed limit ordinance, which is a more complicated process than you might think. Limits are set by the state, which won’t allow a change without a speed study. Currently the interest is in lowering the limit on Sinclair Road from 35 to 25 mph, which is supported by study data, so it’ll be run by the sheriff for his approval.
Hogback Road is also up for setting a speed limit, as there isn’t one posted. A study will be requested from Lamoille County Planning Commission, which doesn’t charge for it. It’ll likely be 40 mph, as is posted on the Cambridge section of the road.
•••
What’s going on here, anyway? Theft of the sign at Beard’s Recreation, theft of the flowers and dirt from the Power House Bridge, doing doughnuts at the arboretum at 4:30 a.m.? Sure enough, the sheriff was called when a blue Subaru spouting loud music tore down to the arboretum Sunday morning, waking up the neighbors. Fortunately, no harm came to the trees, just to the turf. In Wolcott at the time of the call, by the time the sheriff arrived, the mystery car was long gone. One wonders what the sense is in all of it.
•••
Bone Builders is back at the Municipal Building at 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays, just like in the old days. It’s a free program open to all seniors that concentrates on balance, preventing falls and cardiovascular health with resistance training and aerobic exercise. Along the way, it improves cognitive areas of the brain, learning and memory. Join any time and contact Linda at 635-7362 for information.
Have a lovely, free-as-a-bird, red, white and blue 4th, everybody! Celebrate that rare and precious state of freedom.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
