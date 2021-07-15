“Get your boogey woogey on! Dancing shoes? Who needs them when you’re barefoot? Time to shake those tail feathers loose! Tuesday Night Live is back, baby!”
Who can say that better than Howard Romero, who folks listened to on opening night of Tuesday Night Live. There was barefoot boogeying on the lawn as they soaked up the bliss of Johnson’s social highlight being back after a long hiatus. Sabouyouma was terrific and the only reason the fun ended at 8:30 p.m. was the torrential downpour.
The crowd was well-distanced and somewhat smaller than previous years; some people relayed that they were uncomfortable about crowds and the fact that COVID is still out there. The weather didn’t help, either; it threatened rain all evening. None of that stopped anybody from dining at the vendors, enjoying the oven, conversing with friends, and getting pie and wieners from the historical society. It was appreciated, too, that the sound system kept the music at a level that allowed conversation.
Next up will be the Chris Lyon Band on July 20. Chris hails from Johnson and delivers a folksy, acoustic sound that “caters to music lovers of all genres.”
In the not-so-fun news, the tax rate has been set and here’s the latest, both bad and good, from the July 6 selectboard minutes: “Rosemary (Audibert) said the municipal grand list is $230,938,000, (which is lower than last year). The tax rate based on that figure is .8325. After adjustments for school taxes for Waterman Lodge and veteran exemptions, the local tax rate needed is.8368, about a penny more than last year. The school tax rate is going down 3 cents.”
The town and the Alexander family have agreed to a revised plan that will bring in the Ted Alexander welcome center at Old Mill Park under budget. The Alexander family donated $45,000 for the center. But because of this spring’s higher prices for materials and dearth of available contractors, it became impossible to complete the project as planned and there was a need to eliminate several things, including some electrical service and landscaping.
In order to finish the original plan, additional funding will be pursued and the town may be asked for money. Completion may not happen for an August opening but the Alexander family will visit as planned to view it.
The revised plan includes administration and engineering costs that were designated as volunteered in the original one, which drove the cost even higher. The volunteer has put in more hours than anticipated and would like to be paid.
From the selectboard minutes: “Nat (Kinney) said he feels our first obligation is to the Alexanders. We entered into a contract with them to do the project for a certain amount of money on a certain timeline.
“He hopes we can start adding in some things this summer like picnic tables, landscaping or information displays. He could see the $45,000 easily being spent. And the current estimate of $32,285 is just our best estimate. ... Beth Foy said if we pay somebody in retrospect for their volunteered hours, that sets a bad precedent.”
Foy went on to point out that she’d volunteered with no expectation of pay.
Currently a late-fee waiver is in place for dog licensing that will expire 90 days past the end of the pandemic. Now’s the time to get them vaccinated and registered as required by the state and town. If unsure about whether Spot’s rabies vaccination is up to date, call the municipal office at 635-2611. The fee is $9 or $13 for an unspayed or unneutered dog.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315
