The Old Mill House at the end of Railroad Street, where the Johnson Food Shelf resides, has been a topic of conversation for both village trustees and the selectboard. The building itself was built and utilized when Old Mill Park was a Talc Mill, back in the early 1900s, being one of the only remaining structures from 80 years of milling.
The history those walls hold is invaluable, but the lead abatement for any renovations to the aesthetics of the outside is a logistical and financial nightmare, as well as an environmental concern. Some motivated citizens and the trustees are eager to paint the exterior, but the selectboard is noting that siding should either be replaced or applied on top of the lead painted walls.
Village trustees have disclosed that they have no allocated funds in their budget to perform any updates, so the two boards are considering adjusting the memorandum of understanding to reflect that the selectboard would have 100 percent authority (rather than the 50 percent it has now) over the Old Mill House Building, which would expedite any developments to update, sell or renovate the building. Discussions continue about the location of this building, adjacent to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and parking area, and whether selling it to become a hostel, restaurant or bike shop would be beneficial to the larger community.
Be-Longing for Justice, a grassroots Johnson-based equity group, met curbside on the Village Green, standing in unity on Juneteenth, the federally observed holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.
At one time this group met weekly in the same spot, waving to Route 15 travelers with one hand, a sign or flag raised in the other. For one hour weekly, in sunshine, rain, sleet or wind, an oscillating group of dedicated neighbors met to stand for and with the issues that mattered deeply to them. Pandemic restrictions sometimes forced the group to put a single sign leaning against the bench facing the street, reading “Be Well, Be-Longing for Justice,” for the hour that they would typically gather.
While the group no longer meets weekly, its successful pup-up events, such as Juneteenth, Pride Month celebrations, and vigils to stand in solidarity with Ukraine, all generate strong and abundant engagement, regardless of their sporadic assemblies.
On June 19, over 20 people stood with signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Hate Has No Home Here” and “Freedom Revisited.” Be-Longing for Justice stood in commemoration rather than celebration, knowing that emancipation was not a gift, rather, a hard-fought battle for human rights that should never have had to be fought for in the first place.
Capstone Community Action and Jenna’s Promise are partnering to provide a culinary training program for giving people experiencing any barriers the opportunity to break through in their careers. The inaugural edition of the Kitchen Training Program will run from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 10 to Aug. 4.
The training will take place at Capstone Community Action in Morrisville in its industrial kitchen. Eight students are being recruited for this culinary training program, and participants will learn culinary methods and applications, the fundamentals of food theory, safety and sanitation, as well as career and professional development.
