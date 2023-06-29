The Old Mill House at the end of Railroad Street, where the Johnson Food Shelf resides, has been a topic of conversation for both village trustees and the selectboard. The building itself was built and utilized when Old Mill Park was a Talc Mill, back in the early 1900s, being one of the only remaining structures from 80 years of milling.

The history those walls hold is invaluable, but the lead abatement for any renovations to the aesthetics of the outside is a logistical and financial nightmare, as well as an environmental concern. Some motivated citizens and the trustees are eager to paint the exterior, but the selectboard is noting that siding should either be replaced or applied on top of the lead painted walls.

