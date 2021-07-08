Another of Johnson’s best things, the Johnson Food Shelf, 661 Railroad St., reminds us that they’re open and available to help everybody. They have frozen hamburger, hotdogs and canned tuna, breads and desserts, dairy products, grains, beans, canned goods, as well as boxed meal starters and fresh and canned fruits and veggies.
There are toiletries, dish and laundry soap and various other goods. If deliveries are needed, they can be done. A call ahead is appreciated; the number is 635-9003. It’s open from 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays and Fridays and from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Why are they a Johnson star? Their generosity is in part due to the generosity of community donations, for which the food shelf offers many thanks.
•••
Village trustees have been discussing a policy for the practice of hanging banners over Pearl Street and have decided upon this proposal: “It was agreed that the policy will say banners should be 36 to 48 inches high and up to 30 feet long with grommets and carabiners for hanging, made of a breathable material and approved by village staff, that banners can be hung for a maximum of 14 days, that banners for events can be approved by the village clerk or village manager and all other banners are to be approved by the board.”
It will be reviewed by the village’s lawyer. Though a two-week limit is proposed in the policy, it was decided that hanging times can be considered on a case-by-case basis.
That said, a motion was passed by the trustees to hang the racial justice committee’s banner across Pearl Street for 21 days.
•••
The mowing of the path and the new handicapped accessible trail have been finished at Beard’s Recreation Park and it all looks spiffy. The trail was made possible by the conservation commission and an anonymous donation.
A dwarf oak tree has been donated to the arboretum in memory of her husband by Yvonne Martin, who was a longtime Johnson resident and conservation commission member. It’ll be planted by the very grateful tree board in late August, when it’s a bit cooler, and a sign will be installed that conveys her donation and sentiment.
You, too, can donate a tree or shrub in honor of a loved one, as a commemoration or as a gift. The cost covers the plant, fencing for deer protection, mulch and signage. Email Sue Lovering for more information.
•••
The good news this coming week is an opportunity to party: it’s Cow Appreciation Day on July 9! Just consider the fact that there would be no ice cream without cows and give thanks for our black-and-white walking miracles.
— Sue Lovering, 635-8315, loveringsuened@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.