The 3rd annual Bring What You’ve Got tractor parade is being held in Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 16th. The parade will start at 10 a.m. sharp from Manchester’s Lumber Mill, just off Railroad Street, across the Lamoille River. The Parade will end on the Legion Field on School Street.
The tractors will be on display on Legion Field following the parade, so folks can see the old relics up close and have a chance to talk with the owners. Last year there were 24 tractors and there is expected to be a larger number this year. This is, by far, Johnson’s largest and longest annual parade, so be sure not to miss the celebration of agriculture and history.
Johnson intends to contract with a company to complete repairs to the Johnson Public Library to include insulation repair, sheetrock installation, re-installing salvaged wainscoting and bookshelves, refinishing hardwood floors, other flooring finishes, painting, replacing basement windows and resetting large tables and counters. Bids can be submitted to the town.
The trustees plan to review the bids and vote to recommend an award during their meeting on Sept. 21. The Selectboard is planning to award the contracts during its meeting on Sept. 25. Despite these plans to award the contract, bids must be valid for 30 days from the bid opening. More specific information can be found on the town of Johnson’s website.
While there is much work to be done in our town’s original library building, librarians have set up a temporary location in the basement of the Masonic Temple on the corner of Main and Pearl streets. Computer and internet use will be available, as well as books in house and accessed through interlibrary loans. The hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday 10a.m.-1 p.m.
On Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 8-9 p.m., CAConrad will be giving a reading at the Vermont Studio Center in the Red Mill Building, 80 Pearl St.
CAConrad has worked with the ancient technologies of poetry and ritual since 1975. They are the author of “Amanda Paradise: Resurrect Extinct Vibration,” which won the 2022 PEN Josephine Miles Award. They also received a 2022 Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize, a Creative Capital grant, a Pew Fellowship and a Lambda Award.
“The Book of Frank” is now available in nine languages and their play “The Obituary Show” was made into a film in 2022 by Augusto Cascales.
The center is also hosting work by Sarah Walker, who will give an artist talk in the Red Mill Building on Friday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. Walker’s paintings operate as visual filters where information is filtered in, not out. Interwoven layers evoke a restless associative state mirroring an increasingly complex world of real and virtual spaces.
In her work, Walker proposes visual tools for experiencing multiple intersecting dimensions. Her work has been exhibited abroad at Galerie Jolie (Netherlands), Gropea Kunstraum (Germany), Lademoen Kunstnerverksteder (Norway), and in the U.S. at Pierogi, Gregory Lind Gallery, DC Moore, McKenzie Fine Art, The Rose Museum and others. Both events are free and open to the public.
On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3:30 p.m., Dibden Center for the Arts is hosting local and renowned band Soulstice. Soulstice is a total entertainment project led by Eric Swanson and Patrick Quimby. The eight-piece band was born out of a private party on the Solstice in 2012.
Swanson describes the band as “a roots influenced jam band.” When they arrive at a venue “we are a festival all in one band,” incorporating wireless musicians with costume changes and skits and antics to bubbles and hula hooping background singers to give the audience the feeling of attending a festival.
Bringing their show to all the great venues throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, Soulstice has gained many fans for their unique performances. This show is free with student ID to the school community, or $10 general admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.