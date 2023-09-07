The 3rd annual Bring What You’ve Got tractor parade is being held in Johnson on Saturday, Sept. 16th. The parade will start at 10 a.m. sharp from Manchester’s Lumber Mill, just off Railroad Street, across the Lamoille River. The Parade will end on the Legion Field on School Street.

The tractors will be on display on Legion Field following the parade, so folks can see the old relics up close and have a chance to talk with the owners. Last year there were 24 tractors and there is expected to be a larger number this year. This is, by far, Johnson’s largest and longest annual parade, so be sure not to miss the celebration of agriculture and history.

